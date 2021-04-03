पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई की मांग:कांग्रेस के भ्रष्ट कारनामे से लोकसेवा आयोग भी नहीं बच पाया: रायमुनी

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सहायक प्राध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा में हुई गड़बड़ी को लेकर किया पुतला दहन

लोकसेवा आयोग के द्वारा आयोजित सहायक प्राध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा में हुए कथित गड़बड़ी के विरोध में भाजयुमो ने गुरुवार को शहर के बस स्टैंड में सरकार और राज्य लोक सेवा आयोग के अध्यक्ष का पुतला फूंका। इस दौरान मौके पर मौजूद कोतवाली पुलिस की टीम ने युवा मोर्चा के कार्यकर्ताओं से पुतला छीन कर बुझा दिया। प्रदेश सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए युवा मोर्चा के प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य नीतिन राय के नेतृत्व में भाजयुमो के कार्यकर्ता बस स्टैंड में दोपहर 3 बजे एकजुट हुए थे। यहां युवाओं का साथ देने के लिए जिला पंचायत जशपुर अध्यक्ष रायमुनि भगत, महिला मोर्चा की अध्यक्ष रीना बरला, पूर्व डीडीसी कृपा शंकर भगत भी उपस्थित थे। पीएससी घोटाले की जांच की मांग करते हुए भाजपाइयों ने जमकर नारेबाजी की। पुतला फूंकने से भाजपाइयों को रोकने के लिए कोतवाली प्रभारी एलएस धुर्वे की अगुवाई में पुलिस की टीम मौजूद थी। पुलिसकर्मियों की आंखों से बचते हुए भाजपाई बस स्टैंड में पुतला फूंक दिया। पुतला को जलता हुआ देख आसपास में मौजूद पुलिसकर्मियों ने पुतले को कब्जे में लेकर बुझाया। पुतला फूंकने के बाद प्रदेश सरकार पर हमला करते हुए जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष रायमुनि भगत ने कहा कि प्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार आकंठ तक भ्रष्टाचार में डूबी हुई है। कांग्रेस के भ्रष्ट कारनामें से लोकसेवा आयोग भी नहीं बच पाई है। उन्होंने प्रदेश सरकार के महत्वाकांक्षी नरवा,गरूवा,घुरूवा और बाड़ी योजना पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार के द्वारा संचालित यह पूरी योजना केन्द्र सरकार के पैसे से संचालित किया जा रहा है। वहीं गोधन न्याय योजना को भ्रष्टाचार का केन्द्र बताते हुए मुख्यमंत्री पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल के राज में गाय चमत्कारिक ढंग से 7 क्विंटल गोबर दे रहें हैं। नीतिन राय ने जिले में खनिज न्यास निधि में हो रही भारी कमीशनखोरी का मुद्दा उठाते हुए कहा कि खनिज न्यास निधि में जमकर कमीशनखोरी की जा रही है। उन्होंने हनुमान मंदिर में स्थापित किए गए मिनी जीम का मामला उठाते हुए कहा कि बिना समिति के सहमति के ही प्रशासन ने जिम स्थापित कर दिया है। जिम का जो समान 10 से 15 हजार रुपए में बाजार में उपलब्ध है,उसे 70 हजार रुपए में खरीदा गया है। वहीं अमन शर्मा ने लोकसेवा आयोग के सहायक प्राध्यापक परीक्षा में हुई गड़बड़ी मामले की जांच कर दोषियों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें