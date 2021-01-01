पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टीएल बैठक:जल संसाधन, नागरिक आपूर्ति विभाग के अधिकारी व सन्ना के तहसीलदार को नोटिस

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मनरेगा, गोधन न्याय योजना, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन, क्रेडा, सौर सुजला योजना की हुई समीक्षा

सप्ताहिक समय-सीमा की बैठक में मोबाइल एप्लीकेशन के माध्यम से कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे ने मनरेगा के कार्य, गोधन न्याय योजना, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के कार्य, क्रेडा विभाग, सौर सुजला योजना और विभागों के लंबित टीएल के आवेदनों की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने लंबित आवेदनों को प्राथमिकता से निराकरण करने के निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर जिपं सीईओ केएस मण्डावी, सभी एसडीएम, जनपद सीईओ और जिला स्तरीय अधिकारी ऑनलाइन जुड़े थे। कलेक्टर ने समीक्षा के दौरान जलसंसाधन के कार्यपालन अभियंता, सन्ना तहसील के तहसीलदार, नागरिक आपूर्ति विभाग के अधिकारी को टीएल में ऑनलाइन नहीं जुड़े होने के कारण नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी करने के निर्देश दिये हैं। कलेक्टर ने सभी जनपद पंचायत सीईओ से मनरेगा के कार्यों की एक-एक करके जानकारी ली और ब्लॉक कांसाबेल, कुनकुरी, मनोरा, पत्थलगांव में मजदूरों की संख्या बढ़ाने की निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रतिदिन मजदूरों की संख्या 1 लाख रखने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है ताकि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में ग्रामीणों को रोजगार उपलब्ध कराया जा सके। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि ग्राम पंचायतों में मनरेगा में लोगों को रोजगार से जोड़ने के लिए डबरी निर्माण, भूमि सुधार, तालाब गहरीकरण, कुआं निर्माण के कार्य अधिक से अधिक स्वीकृति करने के निर्देश दिए हैं साथ ही पत्थलगांव जनपद सीईओ को वर्ष 2018-19 के अपूर्ण कार्यों को भी शीघ्र पूर्ण करने के लिए कहा गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि समीक्षा बैठक में विभाग के संबंधित अधिकारियों को जुड़ना अनिवार्य रहता है। उन्होंने सभी अधिकारियों हिदायत देते हुए कहा कि विभागीय समीक्षा बैठक में अनिवार्य रूप से शामिल रहे साथ ही स्वच्छ भारत के मिशन सेरिगेशन शेड निर्माण को मार्च तक पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए। शौचालय निर्माण को भी फरवरी तक पूर्ण करने के लिए कहा गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser