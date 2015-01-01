पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बारदानों की कमी:धान खरीदी में अब किसानों के पुराने जूट बारदानों का भी करेंगे उपयोग

जशपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बारदानों की कमी को देखते हुए राज्य शासन ने जारी किए आदेश

खरीफ विपणन वर्ष 2020-21 में समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदी के लिए बारदानों की कमी को देखते हुए सीएम ने किसानों के पुराने बारदानों का उपयोग खरीदी के लिए करने का निर्णय लिया है। इस संबंध में आज मंत्रालय महानदी भवन से खाद्य नागरिक आपूर्ति एवं उपभोक्ता संरक्षण विभाग द्वारा किसानों के पुराने जूट बारदानों में धान खरीदी करने के संबंध में आदेश जारी किया है। आदेश के अनुसार राज्य के विभिन्न जिलों से धान खरीदी के लिए पुरानों बारदानों की कमी होने के कारण विकल्प के रूप में किसानों के पास उपलब्ध पुराने बारदानों का उपयोग करने का अनुरोध किया है। इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए किसानों द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए गए केवल पुराने जूट बारदानों में ही धान खरीदी करने की अनुमति दी गई है। किसानों के बोरे का धान खरीदी में उपयोग होने पर उसे मिलिंग पश्चात किसानों को वापस किया जाएगा। बोरा उपयोग के लिए किसानों को भारत सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित उपयोगिता शुल्क देने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। जिलों में किसानों के बारदाने के उपयोग करने की अनुमति प्रबंध संचालक, छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य सहकारी विपणन संघ मर्यादित द्वारा कलेक्टर से प्राप्त प्रस्ताव के आधार पर विशिष्ट समितियों के लिए आवश्यकता एवं परिस्थितियों को ध्यान में रखकर दी जा सकेगी। धान खरीदी के लिए किसान द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए गए पुराने बारदाने अच्छी अवस्था में एवं उपयोगी किस्म के होनी चाहिए, जिसमें 40 किलोग्राम धान की भरती हो सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें