नई व्यवस्था:अब सड़क निर्माण की प्राेग्रेस रिपोर्ट हर दिन देंगे अफसर

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • एनएच के अफसरों से कहा: तय समय में निर्माण कार्य को कराएं पूरा ताकि लोगों को परेशानी न हो

मंगलवार को मोबाइल एप्लिकेशन के माध्यम से कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे ने साप्ताहिक समय-सीमा की बैठक ली। बैठक में कलेक्टर ने सभी विभागों की समीक्षा करते हुए अधिकारियों को दिशा निर्देश देते हुए जिले में चल रहे निर्माण कार्यों को जल्द से जल्द पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। बैठक में एसएसपी बालाजी राव, जिपं सीईओ केएस मंडावी, सभी एसडीएम, जनपद सीईओ और जिला स्तरीय अधिकारी जुड़े थे। कलेक्टर कावरे ने मुख्य चिकित्सा स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया कि स्वीकृत कार्य को शीघ्र पूर्ण करा लें। उन्होंने मुख्य चिकित्सा स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी को कड़ी हिदायत देते हुए कहा कि अपने स्वास्थ्य अमला पर नियंत्रण और निगरानी रखें और जरूरतमंद लोगों को स्वास्थ्य सुविधा उपलब्ध कराएं। मरीजों को स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों में एम्बुलेंस की आवश्यकता है तो वहां एम्बुलेंस उपलब्ध कराए। उन्होंने कहा कि मरीजों के स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं को लेकर किसी भी तरह की लापरवाही नहीं चलेगी। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने महिला बाल विकास विभाग के अधिकारियों को भी निर्देशित किया कि खनिज मद से स्वीकृत राशि का उपयोग करें। क्रेडा विभाग के अधिकारियों को भी निर्देशित किया कि गौठानों में पानी की समस्या आ रही है वहां सोलर पैनल अनिवार्य रूप से उपलब्ध कराएं। क्रेडा विभाग के अधिकारियों ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि लगभग 200 पैनल का लक्ष्य रखा गया है।

सड़क निर्माण कार्य की प्रतिदिन देनी होगी जानकारी
कलेक्टर ने पीडब्ल्यडी, आरईएस, एनएच के अधिकारियों से निर्माण कार्य की जानकारी ली। पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारियों को एप्रोच रोड के कार्य को जल्द पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए है। उन्होंने पीएमजीएसवाई के कार्यों की भी समीक्षा की। अधिकारियों ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि विभाग के अंतर्गत कुल 6 कार्य स्वीकृत किए गए है। कार्य पूर्ण होने के उपरांत शीघ्र की उसका पूर्णता प्रमाण पत्र जमा कर दिया जाएगा। श्री कावरे ने एनएच के अधिकारियों को अवगत कराते हुए कहा कि पत्थलगांव में धुल उड़ने की शिकायत आ रही हैं। सड़कों पर पानी का छिड़काव अनिवार्य रूप से करें साथ ही पत्थलगांव से लुड़ेग तक के सड़क निर्माण के कार्य की प्रतिदिन जानकारी देने के निर्देश दिए है। उन्होंने कहा कि सड़क निर्माण पूर्ण होते जा रहे है। वहां साइन बोर्ड, मार्किंग और सड़कें किनारे पत्थर लगाने के कार्य को भी शीघ्र पूर्ण करते जाए।

