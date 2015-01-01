पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई की मांग:सोशल साइट पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी, महिलाएं एसपी से मिलीं

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के जय स्तंभ चौक के पास इंडोर स्टेडियम में संचालित एरोबिक्स क्लास में जाने वाली महिलाओं पर बीते कुछ दिनों से सोशल मीडिया पर कई तरह के पोस्ट डाले जा रहे हैं। एरोबिक्स करने वाली महिलाओं को लेकर कुछ लोगों ने गंभीर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणियां भी की हैं। इससे महिलाएं आहत हैं। जिसे लेकर महिलाओं ने सोमवार को एसपी बालाजी राव और कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे से मुलाकात कर अपनी समस्या बताई। अधिकारियों ने मामले की जांच कर कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया है। एसपी को दिए ज्ञापन में महिलाओं ने कहा कि जिला प्रशासन द्वारा एरोबिक्स क्लास की शुरुआत की गई है। एरोबिक्स एक तरह का व्यायाम है। इस क्लास के लिए महिलाओं की सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए शहर के बीच इंडोर स्टेडियम में जगह दी गई। जहां क्लास चलाया जा रहा है। इस क्लास में शहर के प्रतिष्ठित घरों की बहु-बेटियां भाग ले रही हैं। जिससे महिलाएं लाभान्वित भी हाे रही है। पर बीते कुछ दिनों से कुछ लोगों द्वारा मजाक बनाया जा रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करने वाले महिलाओं की निजता पर हमला करते हुए उनके शारीरिक बनावट पर भी मर्यादित टिप्पणी कर रहे हैं।

बैडमिंटन कोर्ट को लेकर चल रहा था विवाद
पूरा मामला बैडमिंटन कोर्ट से जुड़ा है। शहर के कुछ बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ियों ने बैडमिंटन के लिए इंडोर स्टेडियम को खाली कराने की मांग को लेकर कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा था। इस मांग के साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ लोग एरोबिक्स क्लास के खिलाफ सक्रिय हो गए और उन्होंने एरोबिक्स सीखने वाली महिलाओं को लेकर कमेंट करने शुरू कर दिए।

जांच की जाएगी
"महिलाओं का आवेदन प्राप्त हुआ है। मामले की गंभीरता से जांच की जाएगी।''
-बालाजी राव, एसएसपी, जशपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें