पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महापर्व पर कोरोना का संकट:व्रती के साथ सिर्फ 3 लोग जा पाएंगे घाट पर, बच्चों व बुजुर्गों की एंट्री रहेगी बंद

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर से सबसे बड़े पर्व, छठ महापर्व मनाए जाने को लेकर छठ पूजा समिति की आवश्यक बैठक सोमवार को महावीर मंदिर प्रांगण में सम्पन्न हुआ। इसके बाद मंगलवार को कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे ने भी इस संबंध में समिति की बैठक लेकर आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं। इस साल कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए छठ घाट पर भीड़ जमा नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। जिनके घरों में छठ हो रहा है, वे घाट पर अर्घ्य देने के लिए पहले समिति में पंजीयन कराएंगे। एक व्रती के साथ सिर्फ 3 लोगों को घाट पर जाने की अनुमति होगी। बुजुर्गों व बच्चों की छठ घाट पर एंट्री नहीं मिलेगी। महावीर मंदिर प्रांगण में हुई छठ पूजा समिति की बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए इस बार घाट पर भीड़ ना जुटे इसे लेकर पूरी सतर्कता बरती जाएगी। व्रती अपने साथ सिर्फ तीन सदस्य लेकर जा सकेंगे। जो पूजन सामग्री लेकर चलेंगे। व्रती अपने साथ मास्क व सैनिटाइजर भी रखेंगे। छठ घाट में सार्वजनिक रूप से प्रसाद व अन्य सामग्रियों का वितरण नहीं किया जाएगा। छठ घाट पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पूरा ध्यान रखा जाएगा। सभी व्रतियों के बीच दो गज की दूरी होगी। छठ घाट पर किसी भी तरह के वाहनों की आवाजाही पर भी पूर्णत: प्रतिबंध रहेगा। बैठक में छठ पूजा समिति के जयंत सोनी, मनोज मिश्रा, अनुज मिश्रा, विद्याभूषण पाठक, पवन सोनी, कमलकांत वर्मा, सत्यम पाण्डेय, गोपाल सोनी सहित अन्य उपस्थित थे।

नपा ने कराई मुनादी, सुविधा है तो घर पर करें पूजा
कलेक्टर के आदेश के बाद मंगलवार को नगरपालिका द्वारा शहर में छठ पूजा को लेकर मुनादी कराई गई। मुनादी कर कहा गया कि इस वर्ष व्रती अपने घरों में ही छठ पूजा करें और घाट पर भीड़ ना लगावें। कलेक्टर ने सीएमओ को निर्देश दिए हैं कि जिनके घरों में कुआं, तालाब या पानी की काेई अन्य व्यवस्था है वे अपने घरों में ही अर्घ्य देने की व्यवस्था करें, इस संबंध में व्यवस्था बनाई जाए।

सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर घाट पर तैनात रहेगा पुलिस बल
एडिशनल एसपी उनैजा खातून अंसारी ने बताया कि पुलिस विभाग आपकी सहायता के लिए हमेशा तत्पर है। उन्होंने कार्यक्रम स्थल पर पुलिस बल की तैनात रखने की बात कही। समिति के सदस्यों से कार्यक्रम स्थल पर व्यवस्था में सहयोग के लिए वॉलंटियर्स की नियुक्ति कर उनकी सूची पुलिस प्रशासन को उपलब्ध कराएंगे। कलेक्टर ने छठ उत्सव के लिए जारी सभी मानक दिशा निर्देशों का कड़ाई से पालन सुनिश्चित कराने के निर्देश सभी अधिकारियों को दिये है। घाट पर गोताखोरों की ड्यूटी भी लगाई जाएगी।

कलेक्टर ने जारी की गाइडलाइन मंगलवार को कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे ने छठ पूजा आयोजन को लेकर बैठक रखी। इस बैठक में एडिशनल एसपी उनैजा खातून अंसारी, तहसीलदार लक्ष्मण राठिया के साथ छठ पूजा समिति के सदस्य उपस्थित थे। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि इस वर्ष कोरोना महामारी के कारण आम जनता को छठ उत्सव देखने के लिए आमंत्रित नही किया जाना है। उन्होंने कार्यक्रम स्थल पर अधिक लोग को एकत्रित नही होने एवं आयोजन स्थल पर कोरोना से संबंधित आवश्यक दिशा निर्देशों मास्क के उपयोग, सोशल डिस्टेंस के नियम का पालन सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए। समिति के सदस्यों से भीड़- भाड़ एकत्रित ना होने देने की बात कही। समिति द्वारा बनाए गए गाइडलाइन का पालन करने के निर्देश भी कलेक्टर ने दिए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में फिर लग सकता है लॉकडाउन, ज्यादातर अस्पतालों में बेड फुल, 116 वेंटिलेटर बचे - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें