पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ग्रह-नक्षत्र:शादी के लिए इस साल मात्र 8 मुहूर्त

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 15 दिसंबर से खरमास, जनवरी और फरवरी में नहीं होंगे वैवाहिक कार्य

इस वर्ष ठीक शादी के मौसम में कोरोना का कहर प्रचंड पर था, इसलिए लोगों ने या तो कम मेहमानों में शादी निपटाई या फिर अनुमति नहीं मिलने पर टाल दी। जिनकी पहले शादी तय हो चुकी है, वे तो देवउठनी एकादशी का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। इस दिन से मुहूर्त शुरू हो रहा है, लेकिन इस साल भी मुहूर्त की कमी है। कोरोना के बाद इस साल केवल आठ मुहूर्त हैं, 3 नवंबर में और 5 दिसंबर में। इसके बाद लोगों को फिर से एक बार लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। क्योंकि जनवरी में गुरू ग्रह और फरवरी में शुक्र ग्रह अस्त रहेंंगे। इस वजह से नए साल में भी शादी का लग्न अप्रैल में ही पड़ेगा। आषाढ़ शुक्ल एकादशी के दिन देव सो जाते हैं और फिर कार्तिक मास की एकादशी को देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन जागते हैं। देव के सोने के बाद से विवाह आदि बंद हो जाते हैं। अब देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन से शादियां फिर से शुरू होती हैं। चतुर्मास भी देवउठनी एकादशी से समाप्त हो जाता है, ऐसी मान्यता है कि देवउठनी एकादशी पर श्री भगवान विष्णु जी चार महीने की निद्रा से उठते है और वापस से सृष्टि का कार्य-भार संभालते हैं। धार्मिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की एकादशी पर भगवान विष्णु ने माता तुलसी संग विवाह किया था।

अगले साल अप्रैल में रहेगा पहला मुहूर्त
ज्योतिषी पं. आनंद शर्मा के अनुसार इस साल 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य के धनु राशि में आ जाने से खर मास शुरू हो जाएगा। जो कि अगले साल 14 जनवरी तक रहेगा। खर मास में विवाह के लिए मुहूर्त नहीं होते हैं। इसके बाद 17 जनवरी को गुरु तारा अस्त हो जाएगा और 15 फरवरी तक अस्त ही रहेगा। इस दौरान भी विवाह के लिए मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे। फिर 15 फरवरी से 17 अप्रैल तक शुक्र तारा अस्त रहेगा। इस कारण 11 दिसंबर के बाद अगले 4 महीने तक विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें