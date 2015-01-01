पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:ऑनलाइन क्लास करने वाले छात्र ही देंगे परीक्षा

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते 5 महीने लेट हो गया है। अब उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने सभी यूनिवर्सिटी व कॉलेजों को पत्र जारी कर कहा है कि सिलेबस कम नहीं किए जाएंगे। पुराने सिलेबस से ही छात्रों को ऑनलाइन पढ़ाया जाए। यह भी कहा है कि ऑनलाइन कक्षा में छात्रों को जुड़ना अनिवार्य हैं। जो छात्र ऑनलाइन कक्षा में नहीं जुड़ेंगे, उन्हें अनुपस्थित माना जाएगा। अगर छात्रों का अटेंडेंस कम हुआ तो उन्हें परीक्षा में बैठने नहीं दिया जाएगा। सभी शैक्षणिक व अशैक्षणिक स्टाफ को मुख्यालय नहीं छोड़ना है। जो बिना अनुमति के मुख्यालय छोड़ता है, उस पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। अपर संचालक डॉ. एसआर कमलेश ने कहा कि प्राचार्यों को प्रतिदिन कक्षाएं संचालित करने कहा गया है। जिस विषय के शिक्षक नहीं है, उसके लिए कमेटी बनाई जा रही है, जो छात्रों को पढ़ाएंगे।
जिस विषय के शिक्षक नहीं, उसका अग्रणी कॉलेज संचालित करेगा कक्षा: उच्च शिक्षा आयुक्त शारदा वर्मा ने कहा है कि जिस विषय के शिक्षक नहीं है, उन विषयों की पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन अपर संचालक या अग्रणी कॉलेज कराएंगें। एयू से संबद्ध 60 शासकीय कॉलेजों में प्राचार्य, प्रोफेसर, एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर, असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के 1429 पद स्वीकृत हैं।

