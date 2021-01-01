पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिकॉर्ड:22.13 फीसदी अधिक हुई धान की खरीदारी

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में पिछले साल की तुलना में इस वर्ष सर्वाधिक मात्रा में किसानों से हुई धान खरीदी

जिले में धान खरीदी की स्थिति की जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि खरीफ विपणन वर्ष 2020-21 में समर्थन मूल्य पर धान बिक्री के लिए जिले में 22 हजार 392 किसानों का पंजीयन किया गया, जो गतवर्ष पंजीकृत 18334 की तुलना में लगभग 4058 अधिक है, जो 22.13 प्रतिशत है। खरीफ विपणन 20-21 में समर्थन मूल्य पर धान उपार्जन के लिए 45052.8800 हेक्टेयर धान के रकबे का पंजीयन किया है, जो गतवर्ष पंजीयन रकबे 39263.46 हेक्टेयर रकबे की तुलना में लगभग 5 हजार 789.41 हेक्टेयर अधिक है। इस वर्ष गिरदावरी के माध्यम से जिले में लगभग 4704 नवीन किसानों के 8378.09 हेक्टेयर नवीन रकबे का पंजीयन किया है। खरीफ विपणन में जिले में पंजीकृत 22392 कृषकों में से अब तक लगभग 19602 किसानों से लगभग 1 लाख 14 हजार 944 मीट्रिक टन धान का उपार्जन किया जा चुका है। गतवर्ष इसी अवधि में 11 हजार 229 किसानों से 50349 में.टन का उपार्जन किया था। वर्तमान में लगभग 74.56 प्रतिशत 8 हजार 373 अधिक किसानों से धान का उपार्जन किया जा चुका है। जिले में अब तक लगभग 87.54 प्रतिशत पंजीकृत किसान अपने धान बेच चुके हैं। राज्य सरकार द्वारा धान खरीदी के लिए निर्धारित अंतिम तिथि तक शेष किसानों से धान उपार्जन की प्रक्रिया जारी रहेगी। जिले में धान बेचने वाले किसानाें को बिक्री किया गया। धान के एवज में अब तक 214.71 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की राशि का भुगतान किया जा चुका है। 2020-21 में प्रारंभिक अनुमानित लक्ष्य 85800 मीट्रिक टन धान के एवज में 1 लाख 14 हजार 944 मीट्रिक टन अधिक खरीदी की जा चुकी है। अर्थात् लक्ष्य के विरूद्ध लगभग 33.97 प्रतिशत अधिक धान खरीदी की जा चुकी है। वर्तमान परिस्थितियों में जिला प्रशासन की योजना अनुसार में जिले में 1,15,000 मीट्रिक टन धान का उपार्जन अनुमानित है। उक्त अनुमान के एवज में 56 मीट्रिक टन धान का उपार्जन किया जाना शेष है।

