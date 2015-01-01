पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:जाम से निपटने पांच जगहों पर बनाए जाएंगे पार्किंग जोन

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • शहर में भारी वाहनों के घुसने पर लगाएंगे रोक

धनतेरस के दिन बाजार में भीड़ बढ़ने को लेकर शहर के 5 जगहों पर पार्किंग जोन बनाए जाएंगे। दोपहर में शहर की मुख्य सड़कों पर भारी वाहनों की एंट्री रोकी जाएगी। सिर्फ बसें अपनी निर्धारित रूट पर आ जा सकेंगी। बाजार को देखते हुए रूट परिवर्तन नहीं किया है। शहर की सभी सड़कें खुली रहेंगी। यातायात प्रभारी सौरभ चंद्राकर ने बताया कि बजार में भीड़ के कारण सड़क पर जाम की स्थिति निर्मित ना हो इसे देखते हुए पुरानी टोली में गायत्री मंदिर के सामने तालाब के पास पार्किंग स्थल बनाया जाएगा। पुरानी टोली के ऑटोमोबाइल व गिफ्ट गैलरी व कपड़ा दुकानों में जाने वाले ग्राहक यहीं गाड़ियां पार्क करेंगे। महाराजा चौक में ज्वेलरी व इलेक्ट्रानिक दुकानों में भीड़ को देखते हुए बालाजी मंदिर के सामने व काली मंदिर के सामने पार्किंग स्थल बनाया जाएगा। मेन रोड में महाराजा चौक के पास स्थाई वाहनों की पार्किंग में जगह बनाकर इस स्थान पर रानी सती पार्क के पास पार्किंग के लिए जगह तय की जा रही है। सभी चौक-चौराहों पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस के जवान तैनात रहेंगे। इसके साथ ही ट्रैफिक पुलिस की पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी भी शहर का लगातार भ्रमण करेगी।

