गणतंत्र दिवस:रणजीता स्टेडियम में संसदीय सचिव चिन्तामणि महाराज करेंगे ध्वजारोहण

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • स्टेडियम में तीरंदाजी केन्द्र और खेल अकादमी का शिलान्यास करेंगे मंत्री

जिला मुख्यालय जशपुर में गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह का आयोजन रणजीता स्टेडियम में किया गया। समारोह छ.ग.शासन संसदीय सचिव एवं लोक निर्माण, गृह, जेल, धार्मिक न्यास एवं धर्मस्व, पर्यटन विभाग मंत्री चिन्तामणी महाराज के मुख्य आतिथ्य में होगा। गणतंत्र दिवस का मुख्य समारोह 26 जनवरी की सुबह 9 बजे से प्रारंभ होगा। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि द्वारा ध्वजारोहण, सलामी, मुख्यमंत्री के संदेश का वाचन तथा कोरोना वारियर्स का सम्मान किया जाएगा। समारोह के दौरान कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए मास्क एवं सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का अनिवार्य रूप से पालन करना होगा। निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार संसदीय सचिव, चिन्तामणी महाराज, सुबह 9 बजे रणजीता स्टेडियम में ध्वाजारोहण करने के बाद सुबह 9.45 बजे रणजीता स्टेडियम जशपुर में तीरंदाजी केन्द्र एवं खेल अकादमी का शिलान्यास करेंगे। इसके बाद सुबह 9.55 बजे स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी प्राणशंकर मिश्रा के निवास स्थान करबला चैक नगरपालिका परिषद के पास पहुंचकर स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानी को सम्मानित करेंगे। 10.20 सुबह बजे पुलिस पेट्रोल पम्प पुलिस लाइन जशपुर आगमन होगा एवं पेट्रोल पम्प का शुभारंभ करेंगे। इसके बाद सुबह 10.35 बजे महाराजा चौक में ट्रेफिक बूथ का शुभारंभ करेंगें। सुबह 10.40 बजे रणजीता स्टेडियम के सामने समर्थ दिव्यांग आवासीय प्रशिक्षण केन्द्र का निरीक्षण करेंगेें। दोपहर 12.00 बजे पुलिस थाना आस्ता का लोकापर्ण करेंगें और दोपहर 12.30 बजे बलरामपुर के लिए प्रस्थान करेंगें।

