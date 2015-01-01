पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:पटवारी व आरआई अपने पास रखे जमीन के दस्तावेज, रिकार्ड रूम से नहीं मिल रहे

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • दस्तावेज रिकार्ड रूम में जमा कराने की अधिवक्ताओं ने की मांग
  • कार्रवाई के लिए कलेक्टर को सौंपा आवेदन

जिले के राजस्व न्यायालयों में जमीन से जुड़े वर्षों पुराने दस्तावेज रिकार्ड रूम से गायब हैं। बताया जाता है कि आठ से दस साल के दस्तावेज अभी भी पटवारी व आरआई के पास ही जाम पड़े हैं। इस वजह से किसी भी जमीन का नकल निकलवाने के लिए लोगों को पटवारी व आरआई के पीछे घूमना पड़ता है। रिकार्ड रूम में नकल के लिए आवेदन लगाने पर यह लोगों को नहीं मिल पाता है। इसे लेकर अधिवक्ता रजत मिश्रा ने कलेक्टर को आवेदन दिया है। अधिवक्ता रजत मिश्रा ने बताया कि यह जशपुर ही नहीं बल्कि पूरे जिले की समस्या है। जमीन की नकल व अन्य दस्तावेज लेागों को रिकार्ड रूम से आसानी से उपलब्ध हो जाने चाहिए। पर यहां नकल या अन्य दस्तावेजों के लिए रिकार्ड रूम में आवेदन लगाने पर दस्तावेज उपलब्ध नहीं होने की बात कही जाती है और संबंधित हल्का पटवारी या आरआई के पास दस्तावेज होने की बात कही जाती है। एेसे में लोगों को पटवारियों के आगे-पीछे घूमना पड़ता है। एक दस्तावेज जो अभिलेखागार से लोगों को आसानी से मिलना चाहिए, उसके लिए पटवारियों के पास कई बार चक्कर काटने पड़ते हैं। न्यायालय के निराकृत प्रकरण व दायरा पंजी भी अभी तक रिकार्ड रूम में जमा नहीं है। जबकि इन दोनों दस्तावेजों को पटवारी अपने पास रखें, इसका कोई औचित्य नहीं है। राजस्व के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि नियमानुसार दस्तावेजों को रिकार्ड रूप में ना रख व्यक्तिगत रूप से अपने पास अधिकारी अपने निजी लाभ के लिए रखते हैं और कई अनुचित लाभ भी उठाते हैं। जिससे आम जनता को परेशानी होती है।

