सौंपा ज्ञापन:एसबीआई बैंक में भीड़ से भड़के लोग

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
ॉबगीचा के स्टेट बैंक में अव्यवस्था और भीड़ को लेकर लोगो का गुस्सा भड़क गया है। दरअसल पिछले कुछ महीनों से बगीचा की एसबीआई शाखा की असुविधा से लोग तंग आ गए हैं। बगीचा के ग्रामीण और व्यापारी ज्ञापन लेकर एसडीएम के पास पहुंच गए। वहीं ज्ञापन में कहाकि सप्ताह के भीतर व्यवस्थाओं को दुरूस्त नहीं किया गया तो धरना देंगे। बग़ीचा बंद के अलावा चक्का जाम आंदोलन भी कर सकते हैं। बगीचा की एसबीआई शाखा जिस पर 93 पंचायत वाले ब्लॉक और जिले के सबसे बड़े तहसील होने के कारण बहुत बोझ है, परंतु न तो एसबीआई प्रबंधन को इनसे मतलब है और न ही लोगों की समस्याओं से। लोगों को एक छोटे से काम के लिए हफ्ते पंद्रह दिन तक चक्कर लगाना पड़ता है, तब जाकर कहीं काम हो पाता है। जमा निकासी भी सुबह की लाइन के साथ शाम को काम हुआ तो हुआ नहीं तो घर जाइए वाली स्थिति रहती है। बैंक में कर्मचारी नहीं - बग़ीचा के एसबीआई शाखा में कुछ महीनों से स्टाफ की इतनी कमी है कि सिंगल काउंटर पर इतने बड़े तहसील और ब्लॉक क्षेत्र का काम किया जा रहा है। यह ब्रांच एक मैनेजर, एक कैशियर, और लिपिक के भरोसे इस समय चल रही है। इससे यहां ग्राहकों को खासी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। बैंक के खुलते परिसर में लंबी लाइन लग जाती है। ज्यादा भीड़ होने पर बैंक का गेट तक बंद करना पड़ जा रहा है।

व्यापार पर पड़ रहा असर
ग्रामीणों के साथ व्यापारी संघ ने भी एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंचकर परेशानी की जानकारी दी और ज्ञापन सौंपा। व्यापारी संघ के अध्यक्ष राजेश अग्रवाल ने कहा कि एसबीआई शाखा ने यहां के व्यापारियों का व्यापार चौपट कर दिया है। न व्यापारियों का काम हो रहा है, न ही लेनदारों का न ही देनदारों का काम हो रहा है। इसका सीधा असर बगीचा के व्यापारियों पर पड़ा है। एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपने ग्रामीण, व्यापारी और जनप्रतिनिधि पहुंचे, जिनमे संतोष गुप्ता, मुकेश शर्मा, भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष, राजेश अग्रवाल, व्यापारी संघ अध्यक्ष, ललित नागेश, सरपंच संघ अध्यक्ष, बजरंग अग्रवाल व्यापारी, भागवत मिश्रा पार्षद सहित ग्रामीण शामिल थे।

