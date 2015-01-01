पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आईजी पहुंचे जशपुर:डर भगाने के लिए लोगों के करीब जा रही पुलिस: डांगी

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ट्रक लूटकांड के आरोपी को पकड़ने व ट्रक को बरामद करने वाले पुलिस कर्मी हुए सम्मानित

सरगुजा आईजी रतन लाल डांगी जशपुर जिले में दो दिन के प्रवास पर पहुंचे थे। आईजी अपने प्रवास के दौरान बगीचा और कुनकुरी थाने का निरीक्षण किया। पत्रकारो से चर्चा के दौरान आईजी रतनलाल डांगी ने कहा कि पुलिस से लोग डरे नहीं। इस अवधारणा पर हम कार्य कर रहे हैं। हम चाहते हैं कि समाधान निकले और हम कम से कम गाइड तो कर ही सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि थाने स्तर पर भी हर एक मामले में गंभीरता पूर्वक कार्यवाही हो रही है और उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले पुलिस जवानों व अधिकारियों को सम्मानित किया जा रहा है। आईजी ने कहा कि वह पारदर्शिता के साथ काम करना पसंद करते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि कोई भी उनसे दूरभाष पर कोई भी सूचना दे सकता है और अपनी समस्या से हमें अवगत करा सकता है। हर प्रकार की शिकायत को गंभीरता से लेते हैं। आईजी श्री डांगी ने समाचारों को लेकर कहा कि पुलिस के विरुद्ध किसी समस्या पर कुछ समाचार प्रकाशित होता है तो पुलिस अधिकारियों को उस पर रिएक्शन नहीं देना चाहिए बल्कि उसमें एक्शन लेना चाहिए और कार्यवाही करनी चाहिए।

संभाग को नशामुक्त करने का हो रहा है प्रयास
शराब को लेकर आईजी ने बताया कि संभाग में 170 मामलों में कार्रवाई कर सैकड़ों लीटर शराब जब्त की गईं। लोगों की सूचना पर कार्यवाही होती है इसलिए अगर आसपास कोई भी अपराध दिखाई दे तो उसकी सूचना तत्काल पुलिस को दें। पुलिस मामले में सुनवाई नहीं करती है तो सीधे उनके पास भी फोन पर जानकारी दी जा सकती है। आईजी श्री डांगी ने कहा कि कई बड़ी संवेदनशील मामलों में जिले की पुलिस ने तत्परता दिखाते हुए कार्यवाही कर प्रकरण का निपटारा किया है।

ट्रक को लूटने के मामले में पुलिस कर्मी सम्मानित
कसजोरा ट्रक लूट के मामले में तत्काल कार्रवाई करते हुए मामले के निपटारे में उन्होंने टीआई संतलाल आयाम की टीम को 10 हजार रुपए का कैश रिवार्ड दिया। वहीं विभिन्न मामलों में उत्कृष्ट कार्य के लिए सम्मानित किया गया। जिन पुलिसकर्मियों को विशिष्ट कार्य के लिए सम्मानित किया गया उनमें जशपुर थाना प्रभारी लक्ष्मण धुर्वे, कांसाबेल थाना प्रभारी संतलाल आयाम, लोदाम चौकी प्रभारी टीआर सारथी, एएसआई नसरुद्दीन अंसारी, आरक्षक यदुनाथ सिदार, मुकेश पांडे, नंदलाल यादव, पंकज तिर्की को सम्मानित किया गया।

