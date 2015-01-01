पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का साइड इफेक्ट:कोरोना के कारण आबादी कंट्रोल की योजना फेल, जिले में जनसंख्या वृद्धि दर 21.6%

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • पहली बार जशपुर जिले में नसबंदी का एक भी ऑपरेशन नहीं हो पाया

जिले में जनसंख्या वृद्धि दर 21.6 प्रतिशत है। आबादी कंट्रोल करने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा योजनाएं चलाई जा रही है। जिस पर इस वर्ष कोरोना का ग्रहण लग चुका है। योजना की शुरुआत के बाद पहली बार इस वर्ष अब तक एक भी नसबंदी के ऑपरेशन नहीं हुए हैं। हर साल नसबंदी के लिए शासन स्तर से विभाग को लक्ष्य दिया जाता ह, लेकिन इस वर्ष कोई लक्ष्य नहीं दिया गया। नए वित्तीय वर्ष की शुरुआत में ही कोराेना महामारी की रोकथाम के प्रयासों के बीच शुरू हुआ। इसलिए जनसंख्या नियंत्रण के लिए बनाई गई योजनाओं पर ना तो काई लक्ष्य निर्धारित हुआ और ना ही इस पर कोई काम हो सका। प्रदेश के अन्य जिलों में कुछ नसबंदी ऑपरेशन हुए भी हैं पर जशपुर जिले में ऑपरेशन की संख्या शून्य है। जनसंख्या नियंत्रण को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा हर साल जनसंख्या नियंत्रण पखवाड़ा जुलाई के महीने में चलाया जाता है। इस पखवाड़े के पहले चरण में मितानिन व स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता घर-घर सर्वे कर यह जानकारी निकालते हैं कि कितने लोग परिवार नियोजन का लाभ ले रहे हैं, कितनों ने नसबंदी कराई है, किसके घर कितने बच्चे हैं। दूसरे चरण में जनसंख्या नियंत्रण के लिए नसबंदी ऑपरेशन शिविर लगाए जाते हैं। जनसंख्या नियंत्रण पखवाड़े के वक्त जिले में काेराेना वायरस का संक्रमण बढ़ रहा था।

कोरवाओं पर लागू नहीं
जिले के पहाड़ी कोरवा जनजातियों के लिए जनसंख्या नियंत्रण की याेजना लागू नहीं है। क्योंकि ये अतिपिछड़ी जनजाति संवर्ग के हैं ।जिले में इनकी जनसंख्या सिर्फ 4 हजार है। इनके उत्थान के लिए इन्हें राष्ट्रपति ने गोद लिया है।

खुद नसबंदी कराने नहीं पहुंचा कोदई
इस साल नसबंदी को लेकर कोई विभागीय प्रयास नहीं हुए। इसलिए नसबंदी ऑपरेशन की संख्या शून्य रही। यह आंकड़ा यह बताने के लिए काफी है कि जनसंख्या नियंत्रण के लिए अबतक चलाई गई मुहीम से सामाजिक जागरूकता बहुत कम आई है, क्योंकि खुद से नसबंदी कराने के लिए भी कोई नहीं पहुंचा है। चिकित्सा अधिकारियों का कहना है कि नसबंदी कराने के लिए यदि कोई खुद से पहुंचता है तो उसका ऑपरेशन मुफ्त में किया जाएगा। बताया जाता है कि अस्पताल में संक्रमण के डर से भी इस वर्ष लोग नसंबदी कराने नहीं पहुंचे हैं।

कोरोना के कारण नहीं हो पाए ऑपरेशन
"इस वर्ष पूरा अमला कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम में लगा रहा। इसलिए नसबंदी ऑपरेशन शिविर नहीं हो पाए। आने वाले महीनों में यदि संक्रमण कम हाेता है तो शिविर लगाया जाएगा।''
-डॉ.रंजीत टोप्पो, जिला स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण अधिकारी

