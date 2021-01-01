पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समर्पण निधि अभियान:अयोध्या में राम मंदिर बनाने के लिए निकाली जा रही रथयात्रा, निर्माण के लिए भक्त कर रहे दान

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 1 लाख 21 हजार रुपए दान करने के बाद विधायक भगत बोले: छत्तीसगढ़ के जन-जन के साथ कौशिल्या पुत्र का नाता

रामनगरी अयोध्या में बनाए जा रहे भव्य श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए हर भक्त उत्साहित दिखाई दे रहा है। ऐसे में राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए सभी भक्त अपनी इच्छानुसार दान कर रहे हैं। देश भर में राम मन्दिर निर्माण के लिए चंदा एकत्रित किया जा रहा है। राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट द्वारा समर्पण निधि अभियान चलाया जा रहा है, वहीं जशपुर विधायक विनय भगत ने भी राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए एक लाख 21 हजार रुपए की सहयोग राशि दी है। जशपुर विधायक विनय भगत ने ट्वीट में लिखा “अयोध्या में मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान श्री राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र के नाम से एक लाख 21 हजार रुपए का चेक दिया गया। विधायक ने क्षेत्रवासियों को इच्छाशक्तिनुसार राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए सहयोग करने की अपील की है। विनय भगत ने कहा 14 साल के वनवास के दौरान भगवान राम ने बड़ा वक्त छत्तीसगढ़ में गुजारा था। भूपेश बघेल सरकार ने उन स्थानों को चिह्नित करने का काम किया है, जहां से राम गुजरे और रुके। इस पूरे प्रोजेक्ट को राम वन गमन पथ विकास परियोजना नाम दिया गया है। छत्तीसगढ़ में राम वन गमन पर्यटन परिपथ को विकसित करने के लिए तैयार किए गए कॉन्सेप्ट प्लान को केन्द्र सरकार की स्वदेश दर्शन योजना में स्वीकृति मिले। प्रदेश में राम वन गमन पर्यटन परिपथ विकसित करने के लिए छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार के पर्यटन विभाग द्वारा 9 स्थलों का चयन करते हुए एक कॉन्सेप्ट प्लान तैयार किया है। शोधकर्ताओं से प्राप्त जानकारी, शोध लेखों और किताबों के अनुसार राम भगवान ने वनवास काल के 14 वर्षों में से 10 वर्ष से भी अधिक समय छत्तीसगढ़ में व्यतीत किया था, जिसकी पुष्टि यहां के लोक गीतों के माध्यम से भी होती है। इसलिए राज्य सरकार यहां के वनों में उन इलाकों को पर्यटन के लिहाजा से विकसित करना चाहती है, जहां से भगवान राम गुजरे या वक्त बिताया। राम वन गमन पर्यटन परिपथ को विकसित करने के उद्देश्य से पहले चरण में 9 स्थलों का चयन किया है। इन स्थलों में सीतामढ़ी-हरचौका (कोरिया), रामगढ़ (अम्बिकापुर), शिवरीनारायण (जांजगीर-चांपा), तुरतुरिया (बलौदाबाजार), चंदखुरी (रायपुर), राजिम (गरियाबंद), सिहावा-सप्तऋषि आश्रम (धमतरी), जगदलपुर (बस्तर), रामाराम (सुकमा) शामिल हैं।

