निर्देश:ओवरलोड वाहनों के चलने से सड़कें हो रही हैं खराब, कलेक्टर बोले: कार्रवाई करें

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • धान का अवैध परिवहन पर रोकने कर्मचारियों की लगाई जाएगी ड्यूटी
  • अवैध रेत उत्खनन रोकने के लिए बनेगी अफसरों की टीम

सड़कों पर चलने वाली ओवरलोड गाड़ियों पर नियंत्रण और निगरानी रखने के लिए कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे ने अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। कलेक्टर ने अधिकारियों को निर्देशित करते हुए कहा कि सड़कों में ओवरलोड गाड़ियों के चलने से सड़क जर्जर हो रहा है। ऐसे वाहन पर चालान काट कर सख्त कार्रवाई करें। कलेक्टर ने लोदाम बैरियर पर आने जाने वाले वाहनों की एंट्री करने और सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाने के लिए कहा है ताकि वाहनों की जानकारी मिलती रहे। उन्होंने अन्य राज्य से आने वाले धान पर रोक लगाने के लिए बैरियर पर कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाने के निर्देश दिए है और धान की अवैध परिवहन की जानकारी मिलने पर सख्त कार्रवाई करने के लिए कहा है। उन्होंने परिवहन और माइनिंग विभाग को संयुक्त रूप से टीम गठित करके अवैध रेत उत्खनन करने वालों पर भी सख्त कार्रवाई करने और चालान काटने के निर्देश दिए है। दीपावली के त्यौहार को देखते हुए कोरोना संक्रमण की सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए भीड़ भाड पर नियंत्रण रखने एवं लोगों को सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए मास्क लगाने के निर्देश दिए है। साथ ही लाेगों को सतर्क रहने के लिए भी कहा गया है।

