पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनदेखी:64 करोड़ रुपए की सड़क दो साल में ही कच्चे रास्ते में तब्दील

जशपुर/कोतबा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जनता व जनप्रतिनिधियों की उपस्थिति में जांच की बात पर वापस लौट गया था जांच दल

लैलुंगा से लवाकेरा और कोतबा से बागबहार की सड़क पर बीते दो माह से लोग धूल फांक रहे हैं। निर्माण के दो साल बाद ही इस स्टेट हाइवे में डामर का नामोनिशान नहीं बचा है। पूरी सड़क कच्चे रास्ते में तब्दील हो गई है। इधर जांच के नाम पर ना तो सड़क की मरम्मत हो रही है और ना ही नई सड़क के लिए प्रस्ताव तैयार हो पा रहा है। सड़क की जांच का काम सिर्फ इसलिए बंद कर दिया था क्योंकि स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों और जनता ने लोगों की मौजूदगी में जांच की मांग की थी। अब जिम्मेदार अफसर गैर जिम्मेदाराना बयान दे रहे हैं। लैलुंगा से लवाकेरा और कोतबा से बागबहार की सड़क का निर्माण 64 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से किया गया है। यह सड़क गांव के रास्ते से भी ज्यादा खराब हो चुकी है। बीते सप्ताह 7 अक्टूबर को अंबिकापुर से जांच टीम सड़क निर्माण की गुणवत्ता जांच के लिए पहुुंची थी। जांच दल द्वारा सड़क के उस हिस्से से सैंपल ले रहे थे, जहां सड़क की स्थिति थोड़ी बहुत ठीक है। इसका स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों ने विरोध किया और मांग की थी कि जांच के लिए सैंपल जनप्रतिनिधियों व जनता की मौजूदगी में सड़क के खराब हिस्से से लिए जाएं। इसके बाद जांच एजेंसी के लोगों ने बाद में जांच करने की बात कही गई थी और दल वापस लौट गया था। एक माह से अधिक वक्त गुजर जाने के बाद भी अबतक जांच दल का कोई अता-पता नहीं है। अधिकारी हाथ पर हाथ धरे बैठे हैं और जनता राेज परेशान हो रही है।

रायगढ़ के अधिकारी कर चुके हैं जांच
सड़क की जांच के लिए कुनकुरी विधायक और संसदीय सचिव यूडी मिंज ने उच्च स्तरीय टीम गठित कर जांच करने की मांग की थी। इसके लिए प्रभारी इंजीनियर भेजा गया था। इस अधिकारी ने भी बगैर लैब टेस्टिंग के जांच कर ली। जांच में गड़बड़ी स्पष्ट दिख रही है।

निर्माण के दौरान ही टूटनी शुरू हो गई थी सड़क
इस सड़क के निर्माण के दौरान घटिया निर्माण काे देखते हुए भारी विरोध हुआ था। इसके बावजूद भी लोकनिर्माण विभाग और ठेकेदार की मिलीभगत से गुणवत्ताहीन सड़क का निर्माण कर दिया गया। सड़क बनने के दौरान ही जगह जगह टूटने लगी थी। लापरवाह ठेकेदार और विभाग के अधिकारियों के कारण सरकार की 64 करोड़ से ऊपर की राशि बर्बाद हुई।

गारंटी पीरियड में है सड़क फिर भी परेशानी
जिस सड़क पर चलने में लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है वह गारंटी पीरियड में ही है। ठेकेदार और विभागीय अधिकारी दर्जनों बार रिपेयरिंग कर चुके हैं। उसके बाद भी हालत में कोई सुधार नहीं है। इससे अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि सड़क का निर्माण कितना निम्नस्तरीय हुआ है।
एनएच की हालत खराब
यह ओडिशा और छग को जोड़ने वाली मुख्य सड़क है। जशपुर से रायपुर, बिलासपुर, रायगढ़ जाने के लिए लोग इसी सड़क का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। जिले से बाहर निकलने के लिए दोनों सड़कें बेहद खराब है। नेशनल हाइवे पर कांसाबेल से पत्थलगांव तक की सड़क की स्थिति खराब है। दूसरे रास्ता कोतबा लैलुुंगा वाला है।

बड़े अधिकारी बताएंगे
"इस सड़क के संबंध में मैं कुछ नहीं बता पाउंगा। ईई साहब से बात करें। हम छोटे आदमी हैं, इन सब के बारे में बड़े अधिकारी ही कुछ बता पाएंगे।''
-मोहन राम भगत, एसडीओ, लोनिवि, पत्थलगांव।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में फिर लग सकता है लॉकडाउन, ज्यादातर अस्पतालों में बेड फुल, 116 वेंटिलेटर बचे - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें