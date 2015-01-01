पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का खतरा:सर्दी की दवा बेच रहे पर नहीं कर रहे ग्राहकों की इंट्री, रिकार्ड में जिले में 50 ने ही खरीदी दवाएं

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • दवा दुकान संचालक सर्दी व वायरल पीड़ितों का नहीं रख रहे रिकार्ड

शहर में कई ऐसे लोग हैं जो सर्दी-खांसी या बुखार से पीड़ित हैं। यह परेशानी कोरोना के भी हो सकते हैं। पर लोग कोरोना की जांच से कतरा रहे हैं और मेडिकल स्टोर में जाकर दवा खरीद ले रहे हैं। शासन के निर्देश के अनुसार दवा दुकानदार बगैर डॉक्टर की पर्ची के सर्दी-खांसी व बुखार की दवा खरीदने वालों का नाम, पता व मोबाइल नंबर दर्ज कर रहे हैं। पर इस काम में जिले में कोताही देखी जा रही है। दवा दुकानदार मरीजों का नाम पता लिखने की सिर्फ औपचारिकता निभा रहे हैं। दवा दुकानों से प्रतिदिन सर्दी-खांसी व बुखार की दवा खरीदने वाले मरीजों की सूची ड्रग कंट्रोल विभाग द्वारा लिया जा रहा है। दवा दुकानदारों द्वारा जो लिस्ट दी जा रही है वह हैरान करने वाली है। दवा दुकानों से मिली लिस्ट के हिसाब से जिले भर में प्रतिदिन सिर्फ 40 से 50 लोग ही बगैर डॉक्टर की पर्ची के सर्दी-खांसी या बुखार की दवा खरीद रहे हैं। जशपुर शहर में ही नौ दवा दुकानों से प्रतिदिन सिर्फ 10 से 11 लोगों ने बगैर डॉक्टर की पर्ची सर्दी-खांसी की दवा खरीदी है। दीपावली व उसके दूसरे दिन 15 नवंबर को सर्दी-खांसी की एक भी दवा नहीं बिकी है। जानकारों का मानता है कि सामान्य दिनों में भी ऐसा संभव नहीं है कि इतने कम लोग सर्दी-खांसी या बुखार की दवा खरीदें। इधर दवा दुकान संचालकों का कहना है कि उनके द्वारा गाइडलाइन का पालन किया जा रहा है और जितने भी लोग बगैर पर्ची के दवा खरीद रहे हैं, सभी का नाम नंबर दर्ज हो रहा है। लोग अपना सही नाम व नंबर दर्ज करा रहे हैं या नहीं इस पर संशय हो सकता है।

24 घंटे में इलाज शुरू हो तो जल्दी होगी रिकवरी
कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण लगने के बाद मरीज का इलाज जितनी जल्दी शुरू होगा उसकी रिकवरी उतनी ही तेज होगी। इसके लिए जरूरी है कि बुखार आने के 24 घंटे के भीतर कोरोना की जांच कराएं। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आए तो तुरंत इलाज शुरू किया जाए।

पहला दिन - बुखार, सर्दी, जुकाम और खांसी हुई, तो वायरल समझकर खुद ही दवा ले ली।

दूसरा दिन - दवा लेने से बुखार तो उतरा, लेकिन कुछ ही घंटाें बाद दोबारा आ गया। फिर किसी डॉक्टर की सलाह पर दवाई ले ली।

तीसरा दिन - फिर से बुखार आया, तबीयत में सुधार नहीं। अब कोरोना की आशंका बढ़ी तो जांच कराने का मन किया

चाैथा दिन - कोराेना का सैंपल दिया तो रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। अस्पताल पहुंचे तब तक लक्षण साफ नजर आने लगे, लेकिन तब तक संक्रमण फैल गया।

घरेलू नुस्खे भी अपना रहे पर नहीं करा रहे जांच
शहर में इन दिनों वायरल से पीड़ित कई लोग हैं, जो ना अस्पताल जा रहे हैं और ना ही दवा दुकानों से दवा खरीद रहे हैं। कई सर्दी-खांसी होने पर घरेलू नुस्खे जैसे काढ़ा बनाकर पीना, गर्म तेल से मालिश करना जैसे नुस्खे अपना रहे हैं। बच्चों के बीमार पड़ने पर भी उन्हें घरेलू नुस्खे से ठीक करने की कोशिश हो रही है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि हर सर्दी-खांसी कोरोना नहीं है, पर कोरोना में सर्दी-खांसी व बुखार लक्षण हैं। इसलिए ऐसी परेशानी होने पर मरीज को अस्पताल पहुंचकर जांच करानी चाहिए।

ऐसा करना स्वास्थ्य के लिए है घातक
कोरोना के सर्विलेंस आफिसर डॉ.आरएस पैंकरा ने कहा कि ऐसी लापरवाही भारी पड़ सकती है। विभाग कोरोना की दूसरी लहर को रोकने प्रयासरत है। पहले उसे खुद से ठीक करने की कोशिश करना भारी पड़ सकता है। वायरल के मरीजों की कोराेना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव ही आती है। फिर जांच से कतराना नहीं चाहिए। शहर में ही ऐसे कई मामले आए हैं जब मरीज ने पहले खुद से ठीक होने की कोशिश की।

समय-समय पर हो रही रिकार्ड की जांच
"सभी दवा दुकान संचालकों को सख्त निर्देश है कि बगैर डॉक्टर की पर्ची के सर्दी-खांसी व बुखार की दवा खरीदने वालों का नाम, पता व मोबाइल नंबर दर्ज करें। यह काम सही ढंग से हो रहा है या नहीं इसकी जांच भी होती है। कुछ जगहों पर दवाओं के स्टॉक की भी जांच की जा रही है। कई दवा दुकान संचालक बगैर डॉक्टर की पर्ची के दवा बेच ही नहीं रहे हैं।''
-योगेश परस्ते, ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर

