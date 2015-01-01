पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:सन्ना आज से होगी जिले की नौवीं तहसील

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सीएम वीसी से करेंगे नई तहसील का उद्घाटन

जिले का 9वीं तहसील सन्ना बुधवार से अस्तित्व में आ जाएगी। इससे लंबे अर्से से संघर्ष कर रहे स्थानीय रहवासियों का सपना पूरा हो गया। जशपुर विधायक विनय भगत ने बताया कि सन्ना को तहसील का दर्जा दिलाने का प्रयास कांग्रेस के सत्ता में आते ही शुरू कर दिया था। सन्ना को तहसील का दर्जा देने के लिए सैद्धांतिक सहमति प्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार पहले ही दे चुकी थी। अब राजपत्र में प्रकाशन के बाद तहसीलदार की नियुक्ति भी की जा रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि बुधवार को मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के माध्यम से तहसील का उद्घाटन करेंगे। तहसील कार्यालय शुरू होने की विधायक विनय भगत ने इसे प्रदेश सरकार की ओर से जशपुर की जनता को धनतेरस और दीपावली का उपहार बताया है। तहसील का दर्जा मिलने से सन्ना और इसके आसपास के ग्रामीण अंचल के लोगों को शासकीय कार्यों के लिए बगीचा की दौड़ लगाने से मुक्ति मिलेगी।

