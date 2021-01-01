पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:गरीब कन्याओं की शादी मेें मदद करेगा समाज: सोनी

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • मयाली डेम में हुए राष्ट्रीय कन्नौजिया सोनार महापरिवार समाज के सम्मेलन में लिए गए कई फैसले

समाज यदि संगठित होगा तो इसका लाभ सभी को मिलेगा। समाज में यदि कोई गरीब कन्या है तो उसके विवाह में पूरा समाज मदद करेगा। इससे बेटी किसी भी परिवार मेें बोझ नहीं बनेगी और बेटे-बेटियों के बीच जो फर्क होता आया है, यह समाप्त होगा। संगठन के जरिए ही हम किसी कुरीति को दूर कर सकते हैं। ये बातें कन्नौजिया स्वर्णकार के छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विष्णु सोनी ने कन्नौजिया स्वर्णकार समाज सम्मेलन में सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कही। जिले के मयाली डेम में सोमवार को राष्ट्रीय स्तरीय कन्नौजिया सोनार महापरिवार का वार्षिक उत्सव एवं सामाजिक सम्मेलन आयोजित किया गया था। जहां मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में राष्ट्रीय प्रमुख रंजीत वर्मन, राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अजय वर्मन सहित पांच प्रदेश के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष एवं राष्ट्रीय कमेटी के संरक्षक एवं मण्डल जशपुर के भोलाशंकर सोनी, कुनकुरी मण्डल के राजेन्द्र सोनी, तपकरा मण्डल के जवाहर सोनी,तपकरा मंडल शहरी क्षेत्र के ऋषि सोनी,पत्थलगांव मंडल के दिलीप सोनी, तपकरा पूर्व मण्डल अध्यक्ष अप्पू सोनी, शिवशंकर सोनी सहित पदाधिकारी शामिल रहे। कार्यक्रम में कन्नौजिया समाज के बुजुर्गों को सम्मानित करते हुए मंच में बैठाया गया। जिसके बाद समाज का ध्वजारोहण कर सभा आयोजित की गई। जहां सभा को संबोधित करते हुए राष्ट्रीय प्रमुख रंजीत वर्मन कहा कन्नौजिया समाज अपने इतिहास से भटक रहा है। उनके मूल कार्य से लेकर कई विषयों पर भ्रमित होता नजर आ रहा है। आज इस समाज को संगठित होने की आवश्यकता है। वही सभा को संबोधित करते हुए राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अजय वर्मन ने समाज को संगठित होकर संगठन को मजबूत करने के साथ कदम से कदम मिलाकर चलने का आग्रह किया। श्री वर्मन ने कहा हमारे समाज में जो भी कुरीतियां है उसे हमें दूर करना है। आने वाले समय में हम सभी संगठित होकर अन्य क्षेत्रों में अपना योगदान दे सकें।

भरण-पोषण के लिए दी गई सिलाई मशीन
इस महासम्मेलन के दौरान समाज के द्वारा कुनकुरी के स्व प्रेम सोनी के पत्नी को सिलाई मशीन दी गई जिससे वे अपना और अपने परिवार का भरण पोषण कर सके। सभा में मंच के माध्यम से आगामी कार्य समीक्षा की योजना बनाई गई है जो कि आने वाले तिथि को निर्धारित की जाएगी। इस वार्षिक उत्सव महासम्मेलन में समाज से आये सैकड़ाें समाज के पदाधिकारी एवं समाज के प्रबुद्धजन शामिल रहे।

