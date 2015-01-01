पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:बीच-बचाव करने पहुंचे पिता की पुत्र ने की हत्या

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • मायके लौटी पत्नी से आरोपी कर रहा था झगड़ा

पत्नी से झगड़े के दौरान बीच-बचाव करने पहुंचे एक पिता की उसके बेटे ने डंडे से पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी और घटना को छिपाने के लिए उसने परिवार वालों को धमकी देकर उनका मुंह बंद करा दिया। वृद्ध की मौत की जांच में जुटी तपकरा पुलिस ने इस मामले में हत्या के आरोपी बेटे को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। हत्या का खुलासा पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से हुआ था। पुलिस सूत्रों के अनुसार 8 नवंबर को तपकरा थाना क्षेत्र के बाम्हनमारा निवासी संगीता लकड़ा पति शैलेन्द्र लकड़ा ने थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई कि दशहरा के पूर्व वह अपने मायके गई थी। 4 नवंबर को जब वह ससुराल बाम्हनमारा वापस आई तो उसका पति आरोपी शैलेन्द्र झगड़ा करने लगा। महिला ने बताया कि जब भी वह अपने मायके जाकर लौटती थी, तब उसका पति शैलेन्द्र उससे झगड़ा करता था। 4 नवंबर को भी उसका पति आरोपी शैलेन्द्र उससे झगड़ा कर रहा था। तभी उसके ससुर साईदास लकड़ा ने शैलेन्द्र को झगड़ा नहीं करने की समझाइश दी तो आरोपी शैलेन्द्र लकड़ा ने उत्तेजित होकर अपने पिता साईदास लकड़ा की, जो पैर से कमजोर होने से डंडा लेकर चलते थे, उसी डंडे को छीनकर उनके पीठ, छाती व सिर में वार कर दिया और परिवार वालों को धमकी दी कि इस बात को किसी को भी बताओगे तो जान से मार दूंगा। घटना के बाद वह खुद ही घायल पिता को गिरने से चोट लगना बताकर इलाज कराने ले गया था।

पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से खुला हत्या का राज
डॉक्टर द्वारा साईदास का एक्स-रे व सिटी स्कैन की सलाह देने पर 8 नवंबर को इलाज के लिए उसे रायपुर ले जा रहे थे, तभी रास्ते में पूंजीपथरा रायगढ़ के पास साईदास की मौत हो गई। इसकी खबर मिलने पर विवेचना के दौरान ही 9 नवंबर को साईदास लकड़ा के शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया गया, जिसमें डॉक्टर ने मृत्यु का कारण सिर में आई चोट को बताया। ऐसे में प्रकरण में धारा 302 जोड़ा गया। एसपी के निर्देशन पर इस मामले में आरोपी बेटे को पकड़कर जब उससे सख्ती से पूछताछ की गई तो आरोपी ने अपना जुर्म कबूल कर लिया।

