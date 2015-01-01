पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:तपकरा गौ-शाला में पहली बार गौ नवरात्र पर हो रहा विशेष अनुष्ठान

जशपुरनगर/कुनकुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • हवन के बाद सोमवार को होगा समापन

जिले के तपकरा में संचालित गौशाला में गौ नवरात्र पर प्रतिदिन विशेष अनुष्ठान किए जा रहे हैं। तपकरा निवासी प्रशांत शर्मा ने यहां गौशाला की स्थापना की है। प्रशांत शर्मा ने बताया कि गौशाला तपकरा में कार्तिक शुक्ल प्रतिपदा से अक्षय नवमी 16 से 23 नवंबर तक वेदलक्षणा गौ नवरात्र महोत्सव का आयोजन हो रहा है। सनातन धर्म की परम्परा में मां भगवती गौ माता की वर्ष भर की चार गुप्त नवरात्रि में ये नवरात्रि गौमाता को समर्पित होती है। महाभारत के एक पर्व में ये व्रत और महोत्सव वर्णित है जो कुछ दशकाें से विलुप्त हो गई थी। पर अब पथमेड़ा गौधाम राजस्थान में 1 लाख 50 हजार गायों की सेवा हो रही वहां से यह नवरात्रि की शुरुआत हुई है। इससे गौ जाग्रति, गौसेवा, गौआधारीय, कृषि गौ चिकित्सा जैसे प्रकल्प सभी को प्राप्त हो और लोग जुड़े, जीव मात्र के कल्याण की कामना से यह आयोजन किया गया है। गाय क्योंकि किसी विशेष धर्म की है नहीं अपितु समग्र विश्व की है तो इसकी रक्षा, उपासना हमारा कर्तव्य है। इस अवधि में कामधेनु गौमाता का नित्य प्रातः सायं विधिवत पूजन, अर्चन ,आरती सहित कामधेनु यज्ञ हो रहा है। साथ ही सभी गौ सेवा के लिए चर्चा संगोष्ठी का आयोजन हो रहा है।

रोजाना पहुंच रहे गौ भक्त
गौ रक्षा के लिए यह आयाेजन क्षेत्र में पहली बार हो रहा है। इससे पहले तक क्षेत्र के लोग गो नवरात्रि के बारे में नहीं जान रहे थे। यही वजह है कि अनुष्ठान में भाग लेने के लिए प्रतिदिन लोग पहुंच रहे हैं।

