ऑनलाइन बैठक:ठंड में कोरोना संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर रोकने अब प्रतिदिन बढ़ाएं जांच : मंडल

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वीसी के माध्यम से मुख्य सचिव आरपी मंडल ने कोविड-19 में हो रहे इलाज की समीक्षा की

मुख्य सचिव आरपी मण्डल ने कोरोना के संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर रोकने के लिए जांच बढ़ाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। मंगलवार को उन्होंने मंत्रालय महानदी भवन से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से नोवेल कोरोना वायरस (कोविड-19) से बढ़ते संक्रमण की रोकथाम एवं नियंत्रण के लिए शेष धान के निराकरण, खरीफ विपणन में धान खरीदी की तैयारी और धान खरीदी के लिए चबूतरा निर्माण के संबंध में संभागयुक्तों, कलेक्टरों, जिला पंचायत के सीईओ, मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों और जिला विपणन अधिकारियों से जानकारी ली। श्री मंडल ने पिछले वर्ष धान खरीदी के दौरान आई समस्याओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए एक दिसंबर से शुरू हो रहे खरीफ विपणन वर्ष 2020-21 में धान खरीदी की प्रक्रिया के लिए सभी जरूरी व्यवस्थाएं 30 नवंबर तक पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने सभी खरीदी केन्द्रों में बारदानों की समुचित व्यवस्था करने के स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा है कि राइस मिलरों और उचित मूल्य की दुकानों से प्राप्त बारदानों के सत्यापन के समय ही उसकी गुणवत्ता की जांच कर ली जाए, ताकि धान संग्रहण के समय बारदानों की वजह से समस्या उत्पन्न न हो। उन्होंने स्पष्ट रूप से कहा है कि धान खरीदी केन्द्रों में व्यवस्थित तरीके से धान की खरीदी के लिए सभी जरूरी व्यवस्थाएं सुनिश्चित कर ली जाए। धान खरीदी हेतु सभी खरीदी केन्द्रों में चबूतरों का निर्माण धान खरीदी शुरू होने से पहले कर लिए जाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। श्री कांवरे ने बताया जिले में 30 नए चबूतरे बनाए जा रहे हैं। 9 चबूतरे का निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण कर लिया गया है। शेष चबूतरों का निर्माण कार्य भी आगामी 20 नवम्बर तक पूर्ण कर लिया जाएगा। जिले में विपणन वर्ष 2020-21 में धान खरीदी के लिए 91600 मीट्रिक टन का लक्ष्य रखा है। उन्होंने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि जिले में धान खरीदी के लिए आवश्यक बारदाने की मात्रा उपलब्ध है। नोवेल कोराना वायरस (कोविड-19) से बढ़ते संक्रमण की रोकथाम और नियंत्रण के संबंध में श्री मंडल ने कहा है कि मरीजों की पहचान के लिए प्रतिदिन किए जा रहे परीक्षण को बढ़ाया जाए। साथ ही संक्रमित होने के बाद 24 घंटे के भीतर होने वाले मृत्यु के संबंध में जानकारी संकलित किए जाए और इसमें कमी लाने के लिए प्रयास किए जाए। श्री मंडल ने कंटेनमेंट जोन के निर्धारण के लिए अपनाएं जाने वाले प्रक्रिया का पुर्नपरीक्षण करने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने बताया कि जिले में सर्वे के माध्यम से भी डोर टू डोर कोरोना जांच किया जा रहा है। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए जिले के समस्त ग्राम पंचायतों में जनप्रतिनिधि, सरपंच, सचिव, एवं अन्य अधिकारी कर्मचारियों के द्वारा ग्रामीणों में जागरूकता लाने हेतु कई प्रयास किए जा रहे है। जिसके तहत मुनादी, बैनर,पोस्टर के साथ ही माध्यम से प्रचार प्रसार किया जा रहा है। इससे ग्रामीणों को कोरोना के लक्षणों की जानकारी होने पर वे अपना नजदीकी स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों में जाकर अपनी जांच करा सकें। वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के दौरान अपर मुख्य सचिव स्वास्थ्य विभाग रेणु पिल्ले, प्रमुख सचिव पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास विभाग गौरव द्विवेदी, सचिव खाद्य विभाग डॉ. कमलप्रीत सिंह, सचिव राजस्व विभाग रीता शांडिल्य, सचिव सहकारिता आर. प्रसन्ना, खाद्य नागरिक आपूर्ति निगम के प्रबंध संचालक अंकित आनंद सहित विभिन्न विभागों के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी उपस्थित थे। जशपुर से कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे, सीईओ केएस.मण्डावी, सीएमएचओ पी सुथार, डीपीएम, जिला खाद्य अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

