आयोजन:मन से एक-दूसरे का सहयोग करें: मनोज

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • पोटकोसेमर में तीन दिवसीय रामकथा में जिलाध्यक्ष ने की सामुदायिक भवन की घोषणा

कुनकुरी ब्लॉक के केंदापानी के आश्रित ग्राम पोटको सेमर में राम कथा का तीन दिवसीय आयोजन किया गया है। पोटकोसेमर में आयोजित राम कथा के दूसरे दिन कथा में शामिल होने के लिए कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष भी पंहुचे थे। रामकथा का दूसरे दिन आयोजन कांग्रेस जिला अध्यक्ष मनोज सागर यादव, कुनकुरी नगर पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष जगदीश आपड़,विजय यादव, कुंजारा उपसरपंच नंदू यादव एवं सभी भक्त जनों की उपस्थिति में संपन्न हुआ। कार्यक्रम में जिलाध्यक्ष मनोज सागर यादव ने भगवान राम के द्वारा बताए गए मार्ग पर चलने को कहा और आपसी सद्भावना और सहयोग की भावना एक दूसरे में जागृत करने को कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि समाज में सच्चे मन से एक दूसरे का सहयोग करंे ताकि समाज में आपसी सहयोग और सद्भावना बनी रहे। उन्होंने कहा कि समाज जब एक दूसरे को लेकर चलेगा और एक दूसरे के सुख दुख में शामिल होगा तभी क्षेत्र में राम राज्य की स्थापना हो पाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों को अपने समाज को आगे बढ़ाने की दिशा में काम करना चाहिए। कार्यक्रम में ग्रामीणों ने गांव में एक सामुदायिक भवन की मांग की। जिस पर अध्यक्ष ने क्षेत्र के विधायक यूडी मिंज से दूरभाष पर चर्चा करने के बाद ग्राम पटकोसेमर में सामुदायिक भवन बनाए जाने की भी घोषणा की। घोषणा करने के साथ ही उन्होंने गांव के एक 80 प्रतिशत दिव्यांग बालक के उपचार के राशि प्रदान करने की बात कही।

