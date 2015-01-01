पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बदला मौसम:36 घंटे में 7 डिग्री गिरा तापमान, पारा 9 डिग्री पर पहुंचने से बढ़ी ठंड

जशपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जशपुरिया ठंड से अब छूटने लगी कंपकंपी, दिन में भी गर्म कपड़ों की जरूरत, राहत के लिए घर के बाहर धूप लेते नजर आए लोग

शनिवार की सुबह आसमान से बादल छंटते ही तापमान में गिरावट आनी शुरू हो गई। बीते 36 घंटों में शहर के तापमान में 7 डिग्री की गिरावट देखी जा रही है। शुक्रवार-शनिवार की रात तक आसमान में छाए बादलों के कारण शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री पर था। शनिवार की सुबह आसमान साफ हुआ और शाम तक न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री तक गिर चुका था। वहीं रविवार की शाम 6 बजे का न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री तक गिर गया। तेजी से शहर में ठंड बढ़ रहा है। शुक्रवार तक शहर का मौसम सुहाना था। दोपहर में लोगों को गर्म कपड़ों की जरूरत महसूस नहीं हो रही थी और सुबह-शाम लोग हल्के गर्म कपड़ाें से ही काम चला ले रहे थे। शनिवार की सुबह तक आसमान में बादल छाए थे। शनिवार को जैसे-जैसे दिन चढ़ता गया, ठंड भी गहराता गया। शनिवार को दिन में भी ठंड का एहसास हुआ और लोग धूप में बैठे नजर आए। रविवार की सुबह कंपाने वाली थी और दिन में लोगों को गर्म कपड़े पहनने पड़े। सिर्फ 36 घंटे में तापमान में इतना अंतर आ गया कि शाम के वक्त लोगों को माेटे व गर्म कपड़े निकालने पड़ गए। मौसम के जानकारों के मुताबिक इस सप्ताह फिर से आसमान में बादल घिर सकते हैं और तापमान में स्थिरता बन जाएगी। सप्ताह के अंत तक ठंड में इससे ज्यादा बढ़ोतरी नहीं होगी।

अचानक बढ़ी ठंड से स्वास्थ्य को है खतरा
डॉक्टरों ने तेजी से गिरते तापमान पर सतर्क रहने को कहा है। जिला अस्पताल के डॉक्टर एसएल सिद्धार्थ के अनुसार इस मौसम में ठंड की वजह से सर्दी-खांसी व बुखार हो सकता है। इसलिए ठंड से बचाव जरूरी है। क्योंकि कोरोना संक्रमण का दौर भी है। इसलिए मानसिक तनाव हो सकता है। बच्चे व बुजुर्गों को विशेष रूप से सावधान रहने की जरूरत है। सांस की बीमारियों के मरीज व हार्ट के मरीज भी विशेष सावधानी बरतें। नियमित रूप से पोष्टिक आहार का सेवन जरूरी है।

सप्ताह के बीच में बारिश की संभावना- मौसम विशेषज्ञों द्वारा वेदर पोर्टल पर बताए गए पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार इस सप्ताह गुरूवार को आसमान में घने बादल छा जाएंगे और शुक्रवार को बारिश की संभावना है। इस दौरान ठंड में कमी आएगी पर सप्ताह के अंत में शनिवार और रविवार को फिर से ठंड बढ़ेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें