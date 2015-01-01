पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिर बदला मौसम:बादल छाने से 4 डिग्री बढ़ गया तापमान

  • 10 साल में पहली बार दिसंबर में ऐसा मौसम, अगले 4 दिन बादल छाए रहने की संभावना

आसमान में घने बादल छा गए हैं। बादल छाते ही मौसम का मिजाज फिर से बदल गया है। न्यूनतम तापमान में 4 डिग्री की बढ़ोत्तरी देखी जा रही है। शनिवार को शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री रहा। इससे एक दिन पहले शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री पर था।

बादल छाने के कारण शनिवार को दिन में हवाओं के चलने से हल्की ठंड का एहसास जरूर हुआ पर शाम को हवा थमने के बाद ठंड जैसे गायब हो गया। दस साल में यह पहली बार हो रहा है जब दिसंबर के महीने में न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री पर है। इससे पहले इस सीजन में तापमान का पारा 10 डिग्री के नीचे लुढ़क चुका होता था। फिलहाल लोग सुहाने मौसम का लुफ्त उठा रहे हैं। बारिश की संभावना बनी हुई है पर अभी चार दिन बारिश की उम्मीद कम है।

शुक्रवार तक धूप तेज होने के कारण लोगों को दिन में ठंड का एहसास बिल्कुल नहीं हो रहा था। हर साल दिसंबर में बगैर गर्म कपड़ों के एक पल भी नहीं रह पाने वाले जशपुरवासी इस वर्ष दिसंबर में टीशर्ट पहनकर घूमते देखे जा रहे हैं। इस बार ऐसा विक्षोभ के कारण हुआ है। बंगाल की खाड़ी में उठे दाे तूफानों की वजह से हवा दक्षिण से उत्तर की चली है। जिसके चलते उत्तर की हवाएं रुक गई और ठंड का एहसास नहीं हुआ।

गुरुवार को तापमान में 7 से 8 डिग्री तक की आ सकती है गिरावट

मौसम विशेषज्ञों के पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार मंगलवार तक आसमान में बादलों का डेरा बना रहेगा। मंगलवार और बुधवार को बारिश हो सकती है। इसके बाद तापमान में अचानक से 7 से 8 डिग्री तक की गिरावट आ सकती है। अगले सप्ताह शुक्रवार तक न्यूनतम तापमान का पारा 7 डिग्री तक गिर सकता है।

