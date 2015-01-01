पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता अभियान बना मजाक:शहर के बीचों बीच बनाया अस्थायी कचरा डंपिंग यार्ड

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय सम्मान पाने के बाद बदली तस्वीर, पालिका अब शहर में जमा कर रही कचरा

स्वच्छता के मामले में जशपुर नगर पालिका राष्ट्रीय स्तर सहित प्रदेश स्तर पर सम्मानित हो चुका है।पर अब नगर पालिका क्षेत्र की सफाई व्यवस्था ही डगमगा गई है। नगर पालिका द्वारा शहर के बीचोंबीच अस्थायी कचरा डंपिंग यार्ड बना दिया गया है, जिससे कचरा आसपास के मोहल्लों में फैल रहा है और आसपास में रहने वाले लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। शहर में लोगों को स्वच्छता की नसीहत देने और स्वच्छता अभियान के संचालन की निगरानी की जिम्मेदारी सम्हालने वाले सरकारी अफसरों की आवासीय काॅलोनी हाउसिंग बोर्ड के आसपास बिखरे हुए कचरे नगरपालिका को स्वच्छता में मिले पुरस्कार के दावे की पूरी तरह से पोल खोल रहा है। हाउसिंग बोर्ड काॅलोनी में लोग कचरे फेंकने के लिए डस्टबिन का उपयोग करना भूल चुके हैं। घरों से निकले हुए कचरे संजय निकुंज उद्यान के बगल में स्थित गड्ढे में फेंका जा रहा है। यहां से प्लास्टिक और पैकिंग सामग्री उड़ कर आसपास के इलाके में फैल रही है। लेकिन इस पर रोक लगाने वाले पालिका के जिम्मेदार कर्मचारी नदारद हैं। हालांकि नगर पालिका ने घर से बाहर कचरा फेंके जाने पर जुर्माना लगाने की मुनादी बार-बार करवाता है, लेकिन सिर्फ मुनादी बनकर ही रह जाती है।

पालिका बाजार की योजना फाइलों में बंद
जर्जर हो चुके संजय टाॅकिज को तोड़ने के बाद खाली कराए गए इस स्थान पर पालिका बाजार बनने के लिए प्रस्तावित था। लेकिन नगर पालिका के अधिकारियों के लापरवाही के कारण आज तक पालिका बाजार की योजना फाइलों में ही दब कर रह गई है। वहीं खाली स्थान को चार पहिया वाहन एवं आटो के लिए अस्थायी पार्किंग स्थल बनाया गया, लेकिन अब तक एक भी वाहनों की पार्किग नहीं हुई है।

शहर को गंदगी मुक्त करेंगे
"अस्थायी रूप से पालिका द्वारा डंपिंग यार्ड बनाया है। यहां से कचरा को एकत्र करने के बाद एसएलआरएम सेंटर ले जाया जाता है। सुविधा लॉज के सामने कचरा डंप बंद करने और उसे सीधे एसएलआरएम सेंटर ले जाने पालिका के अधिकारियों से चर्चा करेंगे। स्वच्छता मेरी पहली प्राथमिकता है इसलिए जल्द ही स्थान को गंदगी से मुक्त कराएंगे।''
-राजेश गुप्ता, उपाध्यक्ष, नगर पालिका परिषद, जशपुर

कचरा जमा करने की अस्थायी व्यवस्था
"सुविधा लॉज के सामने खाली जगह पालिका बाजार के लिए प्रस्तावित है। पालिका बाजार के लिए फिर से मांग की जा रही है। शहर का कचरा एक स्थान में एकत्र करने में आसानी होने के कारण उस स्थान को अस्थाई डंपिंग यार्ड बनाया गया है। जिसे जल्द ही पूरी तरह से साफ करवा दिया जाएगा।''
-सिकंदर सिदार, राजस्व निरीक्षक, नगर पालिका, जशपुर

