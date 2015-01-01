पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

32 साल बाद ऐसा संयोग:सूर्य, चंद्र, मंगल व शुक्र के विशेष संयोग में आज मनेगी दीपावली

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरे दिन भी धनतेरस के शुभ मुहूर्त में लोगों ने की जमकर खरीदारी

32 साल बाद दीपावली पर सूर्य, चंद्र, मंगल व शुक्र का संयाेग बन रहा है, जो व्यवसाय के लिए शुभ है। शनिवार की शाम 7 बजे से मंगल मीन राशि में मार्गी होंगे। इसके बाद राशि मेष में प्रवेश करेंगे। मार्गी का मतलब मंगल की सीधी गति है। इधर शुक्रवार को भी दोपहर 2 बजे तक त्रयोदशी होने से बाजार में ग्राहकों की भीड़ बनी रही। दूसरे दिन भी लाेगों ने जमकर खरीदी की है और दीपावली पर पूरा शहर दीयों की रोशनी से जगमगा उठेगा। दीपावली पर लोग अपने घरों के सामने केले की खांधी से दरवाजा सजाएंगे। आम की पत्तियों से दरवाजे सजेंगे। घर के आंगन में महिलाएं तरह-तरह की रंगोली बनाएंगी और दीपमालाओं से घरों को सजाया जाएगा। घर-घर मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा की जाएगी। पूजा के बाद मिठाइयां बांटी जाएंगी। पर्व की मिठाइयां घरों में खूब बनी है। खील, बताशों के अलावा मावा व छेने की मिठाइयां भी घरों में बनाई गई है। इसके अलावा मिष्ठान दुकानों में भी दीपावली पर कई वेरायटी की मिठाइयां उपलब्ध है। बगैर मिठाइयों के पर्व अधूरा सा रहता है। पूजन के बाद आतिशबाजी का दौर भी चलेगा। इस वर्ष कई किस्मों के पटाखे बाजार में उपलब्ध हैं, जिनकी बिक्री भी खूब हुई है।

कौन कहां करें पूजा
लक्ष्मी पूजन घर के पूजा स्थल या तिजोरी रखने वाले स्थान पर करना चाहिए। व्यापारियों को अपनी तिजोरी के स्थान पर पूजन करना चाहिए। उक्त स्थान को गंगा जल से पवित्र करके शुद्ध कर लेना चाहिए, द्वारा व कक्ष में रंगोली को बनाना चाहिए, देवी लक्ष्मी को रंगोली अत्यंत प्रिय है। शाम में लक्ष्मी पूजन समय स्नानादि से निवृत्त होकर स्वच्छ वस्त्रों को धारण करना चाहिए विनियोग द्वारा पूजन क्रम आरंभ करना चाहिए।
पूजा के लिए यह सामग्री
इस पूजा में रोली, मौली, लौंग, इलायची, पान, सुपारी, धूप, कपूर, अगरबत्ती, गुड़, धनिया, अक्षत, फल-फूल, जौं, गेहुँ, दूर्वा, श्वेतार्क के फूल, चंदन, सिंदूर, दीपक, घृत, पंचामृत, गंगाजल, नारियल, एकाक्षी नारियल, पंचरत्न, यज्ञोपवित, मजीठ, श्वेत वस्त्र, इत्र, फुलेल, पान का पत्ता, चौकी, कलश, कमल गट्टे की माला, शंख, कुबेर यंत्र, श्री यंत्र, लक्ष्मी व गणेश जी का चित्र , आसन, थाली, चांदी का सिक्का, मिष्ठान वस्तुओं को पूजन समय रखना चाहिए।

हम बेफिक्र खुशियां मनाएंगे, क्योंकि यह रहेंगे तैनात
पुलिस - त्यौहारी सीजन में शहर के मार्केट क्षेत्र व अन्य क्षेत्रों में यातायात व्यवस्था को बनाने यातायात विभाग द्वारा जगह-जगह पर पार्किंग के लिए जगह बनाई गई है। एसडीओपी राजेन्द्र सिंह परिहार ने बताया कि दीपावली के दिन पुलिस की पेट्रोलिंग टीम देर रात तक शहर में मेन रोड, गली मोहल्लों में पेट्रोलिंग करेगी। इसके अलावा चौक-चौराहों में भी जवान तैनात किए जाएंगे।

मेडिकल स्टाफ - दीपावली के मौके पर अगर कोई मेडिकल एमरजेंसी आती है तो घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है। जिला अस्पताल के एमरजेंसी वार्ड में डॉक्टरों की टीम चौबीस घंटे तैनात मिलेगी। मरीज को अस्पताल तक पहुंचाने के लिए संजीवनी 108 की सेवा भी उपलब्ध है।

स्वच्छता कमांडो व सफाईकर्मी- सीएमओ बसंत बुनकर ने बताया कि शुक्रवार-शनिवार की रात को स्वच्छता कमांडो शहर के सड़क की सफाई करेंगे। सुबह स्वच्छता कर्मी और एसएलआरएम सेंटर की महिलाएं विधिवत शहर से कचरा कलेक्शन का काम करेंगी।

बिजली कर्मचारी- दीपावली के दिन कहीं भी बिजली सप्लाई व्यवस्था बाधित ना हो इसके लिए बिजली विभाग ने तीन फ्यूज कॉल गैंग की तैनाती की है। एक दल पुराना पावर हाउस, दूसरा दल रणजीता तिराहे के पास और तीसरा दल बिजली ऑफिस में रहेगा। दीपावली के दिन आने वाले सभी फोन कॉल की मानिटरिंग जेईई करेंगे।

घर का पूजन इस मुहूर्त पर

  • रात 7:25 से 9:39- मिथुन लग्न
  • रात 9:40 से 11:57- कर्क लग्न
  • रात 11:58 से 2:11- सिंह लग्न
  • रात 2:11 से 4:24- कन्या लग्न
  • तुला लग्न वाले वृष लग्न में शाम 5:29 से 7:25 तक पूजा कर सकते हैं और वृश्चिक लग्न वाले शाम को 3:53 से 5:29 तक मेष लग्न में पूजा कर सकते हैं।

फायर बिग्रेड

  • कंट्रोल रूम- 07763223803, 07763223807
  • बिजली चली जाए तो बिजली आफिस- 07763-223255
  • दिनेश त्रिपाठी- 8349626208
  • सफाई कर्मी नहीं पहुंचे तो
  • सुरेश प्रसाद सोनी, नगरपालिका- 9191061981
