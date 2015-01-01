पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसे रोकने का प्रयास:हादसे रोकने यातायात विभाग ने शुरू किया जागरूकता अभियान

जशपुर2 दिन पहले
  • लॉकडाउन के बावजूद 10 महीने में हो गई 180 दुर्घटनाएं, 123 की हुई मौत, 67 मौतों की वजह थी हेलमेट ना लगाना

लॉकडाउन की वजह से करीब दो माह तक आवागमन पूरी तरह से बंद होने के बावजूद इस वर्ष सड़क हादसों के 180 प्रकरण दर्ज किए गए हैं। इन हादसों में मरने वालों की संख्या 123 है। खास बात यह है कि अधिकांश दुर्घटनाएं दोपहिया वाहन से हुई है और 123 मौतों में से 67 की मौत हेलमेट ना लगाने की वजह से सिर में आई गंभीर चोट के कारण हुई है। सड़क हादसों को कम करने के लिए अब एसपी बालाजी राव के निर्देशन पर यातायात पुलिस ने जिले में सड़क जागरूकता अभियान की शुरुआत की है। नवंबर महीने के अंतिम सप्ताह में यह जागरूकता अभियान और जोड़ पकड़ेगा। ऐसा देखा गया कि साल के 11 महीनों में जिले में जितने हादसे होते हैं उसके एक तिहाई हादसे दिसंबर के महीने में होते हैं। पर्यटन की दृष्टि से समृद्ध इस जिले में शीतकालीन छुटि्टयों के दौरान पर्यटन स्थल पर बाहरी सैलानियों का पहुंचना होता है। इसके अलावा स्थानीय लोग भी इसी महीने में पिकनिक के लिए पर्यटन स्थलों में पहुंचते हैं। क्रिसमस व नए साल के दौरान भी हादसों का ग्राफ बढ़ता है। यातायात प्रभारी सौरभ चंद्राकर ने बताया कि लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए होडिंग बनवाकर बीते तीन साल में जिले में हुई सड़क दुर्घटनाएं व उससे होने वाली मौतों को बताया जा रहा है। शहर के बस स्टैंड, महाराजा चौक, जिला अस्पताल के पास, तहसील कार्यालय, जिला पंचायत, सिटी कोतवाली के पास और एसपी कार्यालय के पास आंकड़ों की फ्लेक्सी लगाई गई है।

हाइवे की तुलना में ग्रामीण सड़कों पर अधिक हादसे
दुर्घटनाओं के विश्लेषण में यह भी सामने आया है कि नेशनल व स्टेट हाइवे की तुलना में ग्रामीण सड़कों पर दुर्घटनाएं अधिक होती है। गांव की पीएमजीएसवाई सड़कों पर बाइक चालक बगैर यातायात नियमों का पालन किए वाहन दौड़ाते हैं। गांव की सड़कों पर चलते वक्त दोपहिया वाहन में हेलमेट लगाना जरूरी नहीं समझता है। सड़कों की जांच भी ज्यादा नहीं हो पाती है। इसलिए दोपहिया वाहन चलाते वक्त लोग हेलमेट का उपयोग करें इसकी आदत डलवाने के लिए फ्लेक्सी में मौतों के आंकड़ों को स्पष्ट किया गया है।

हेलमेट ना लगाने के कई बहाने, पुलिस भी परेशान

  • लोग अपनी आदत में सुधार नहीं ला रहे। पुलिस जब चेकिंग अभियान चलाती है तब लोग या तो जुर्माना भरते है या फिर पैरवी के लिए दौड़ लगाते हैं, लेकिन हेलमेट पहनना अपनी शान के खिलाफ समझते हैं।
  • पुलिस से बचने के लिए कई वाहन चालक हेलमेट साथ लेकर जरूर चलते हैं, लेकिन सिर पर नहीं पहनते। सड़क दुर्घटना में ज्यादातर मौत हेड इनज्यूरी से हो रही है, क्योंकि सड़क दुर्घटना में सिर पर गंभीर चोट लगने की वजह से बचने की संभावना कम रहती है।
