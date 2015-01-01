पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी:दो कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत, शहर में 4 नए मरीज

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • जशपुर, फरसाबहार कुनुकरी, लोदाम और पत्थलगांव में मिले मरीज

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित दो लोगों की मौत हो गई है, वहीं मंगलवार को जिले में 11 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं। इसमें शहर के 4 मरीज शामिल हैं। नए केस सामने आने से जिले में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 2 हजार 126 हो गई है। वर्तमान में 378 मरीजाें का इलाज चल रहा है। मंगलवार को जिले में मिले 11 नए कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें में जशपुर के 4, लोदाम के 3, पत्थलगांव के 2, फरसाबहार व कुनकुरी से 1-1 केस हैं। दो मौतें भी हुई हैं, जिसमें पत्थलगांव के एक पांच वर्षीय बच्चे की मौत हुई है। उसे दूसरी बीमारी के इलाज के लिए रायगढ़ ले जाया गया था। वहां वह कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिला था। मंगलवार की दोपहर को 45 वर्षीय एक व्यक्ति की भी मौत जिला अस्पताल में हुई, जो कोरोना संक्रमित था। डॉक्टरों के अनुसार लोदाम इलाके का यह व्यक्ति पूर्व में सड़क दुर्घटना में गंभीर रूप से घायल हुआ था। उसने पैर का ऑपरेशन अंबिकापुर में कराया था। इस ऑपरेशन के बाद पैर में इंफेक्शन हो गया था, जिसके इलाज के लिए वह जिला अस्पताल आया था। जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती करने से पहले उसकी कोरोना जांच हुई तो व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव भी मिला था। उसके परिवार में उसकी बेटी व पत्नी भी कोरोना संक्रमित मिले थे। ग्रामीण को जिला अस्पताल में बने आइसोलेशन सेंटर में भर्ती किया गया था और रोजाना उसके पैर के इंफेक्शन के इलाज के लिए मरहम पट्‌टी भी की जा रही थी। डॉक्टरों के अनुसार मौत का असल कारण सेप्टिसिनिया है पर चूंकि व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित था इसलिए उसकी मौत को भी कोराेना डेथ में जोड़ा गया है।

15 मरीज ठीक हुए 510 की हुई जांच
मंगलवार को 15 मरीज को स्वस्थ होने पर कोविड केयर सेंटर से डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। होम आइसोलेशन से 4, जशपुर लाइवलीहुड से 5, दुलदुला से 6 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। इसके अलावा 510 व्यक्तियों का कोविड-19 जांच के लिए सैंपल लिया गया। जिसमें 418 व्यक्तियों का रेपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट कीट से जांच में 9 पाॅजिटिव पाए गए। वहीं 56 सेंपल आरटीपीसीआर जांच के लिए रायगढ़ भेजा गया और 36 ट्रू-नाॅट सैंपल लिया गया। जिले में अब तक कुल 59 हजार 52 सैंपल कलेक्ट कर जांच किया गया है।

