अड़चन:ग्रामीण विरोध में हैं, इसलिए नीमगांव में नहीं बनेगा पक्षी विहार

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • डीएमएफ फंड व मनरेगा के तहत होना था काम, ग्रामीण नहीं माने, अब स्वीकृत राशि वापस कर रहा वन विभाग

शहर के नजदीक नीमगांव जलाशय से पक्षी विहार अब नहीं बनाया जाएगा। ग्रामीणों के विरोध के कारण वन विभाग को इस योजना के तहत काम बंद करना पड़ रहा है। पक्षी विहार विकसित करने के लिए जो फंड विभाग को मिले थे, उसके पैसे वापस करने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। नीमगांव में पक्षी विहार का ना बनना जिले के लिए एक बड़ी क्षति है। क्योंकि पक्षी विहार बनने के बाद यह इलाका पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विकसित हो जाता। हर साल यहां देश-विदेश से प्रवासी पक्षियों का आगमन ठंड के सीजन में होता है। कुछ दिनों बाद जलाशय में प्रवासी पक्षियों के पहुंचने का सिलसिला शुरू हो जाएगा। हर साल ठंड के दिनों में हजारों किलोमीटर का लंबा सफर कर प्रतिवर्ष प्रवासी पक्षी यहां नवंबर के महीने में पहुंचते हैं। करीब चार माह समय बिताने के बाद पक्षी यहां से ओडिशा के चिलका झील की ओर रवाना हो जाते हैं। नीमगांव जलाशय में सेलडक (ब्रासनी डक) बारहेडेडगिज (राजहंश), पिनटेल, उलेंड हेडेड स्टार, लिटिल कार्बोरेटग्रेव यहां पहुंचते हैं।

पक्षी विहार बनता तो ऐसा होता
डीएफओ श्रीकृष्ण जाधव ने बताया कि पक्षी विहार विकसित करने के लिए जो योजना तैयार की गई है, उसमें प्राथमिकता विदेशी पक्षियों की सुरक्षा है। इसके लिए तालाब में उथले टापूनुमा स्थलों का निर्माण किया जाना था। इन टापुओं में जलक्रीड़ा के दौरान पक्षियों को विश्राम करने का स्थल मिलता। इसके साथ ही चारा मिलने में भी पक्षियों को सरलता होती। उन्होंने बताया विदेशी पक्षियों के साथ जिले की अन्य प्रजातियों की पक्षियों को इस विहार की ओर आकर्षित करने के लिए तालाब के आसपास फलदार, फूलदार पौधे लगाने थे।

साथ ही बर्ड वॉचिंग के लिए पर्यटकों को दूरबीन युक्त वॉच टॉवर बनाने का योजना था। पक्षियों की जानकारी देने के लिए बैनर ,पोस्टर और पुस्तक भी उपलब्ध कराए जाने की योजना थी।

जिले में 157 प्रजातियों के पक्षी
बर्ड काउंट ने सर्वे के दौरान प्रवासी पक्षियों सहित जिले में 157 पक्षियों की प्रजातियां होने की पुष्टि की है। इस सर्वे में जिले के कई क्षेत्रों में कुछ दुर्लभ प्रजाति के पक्षियों के रिकार्ड भी प्राप्त हुए है। जो कि जशपुर जिले में हिमालय तथा दुनिया के कई हिस्सों से ठंड और वन क्षेत्रों की उपलब्धता होने के कारण यहां पाई जा रही है। इन दुर्लभ प्रजातियों में रोजीमिनीबेट प्रजाति पाई गई है ,जो कि छत्तीसगढ़ में सबसे अधिक जशपुर जिले में प्राप्त हुआ है। साथ ही लौंग टेल्डस्ट्राइक ट्राईकलर नामक हिमालय से आने वाली पक्षी भी यहां मिली है।

प्रशासन ने कई बार समझाने की कोशिश की, नहीं माने
"नीमगांव जलाशय में पक्षी विहार बनाए जाने का स्थानीय ग्रामीण विरोध कर रहे हैं। कई बार उनके द्वारा ज्ञापन सौंपकर विरोध प्रकट किया गया है। जिला प्रशासन द्वारा कई बार बैठक लेकर ग्रामीणों को समझाने की कोशिश की गई पर कोई हल नहीं निकला। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि जलाशय के पानी ही गर्मी के दिनों में उनकी निस्तारी का प्रमुख जरिया है। पक्षी विहार योजना के लिए जो राशि स्वीकृत हुई थी, उसे वापस किया जा रहा है।''
-श्रीकृष्ण जाधव, डीएफओ।

