विश्वसनीयता बढ़ाने का प्रयास:लोगों से दूरी घटाने के लिए विजुअल पुलिसिंग शुरू

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • मंगलवार को जिले के थाना प्रभारियों ने स्टाफ के साथ की पैदल पेट्रोलिंग

जनता अक्सर पुलिस से दूर भागती है। खुद पर भी संकट आ जाए, तो वह पुलिस से संपर्क करने से पहले सौ बार सोचती है। पुलिस के प्रति विश्वसनीयता के इस गहरे संकट को दूर करना होगा, तभी जनता और पुलिस की नजदीकी बढ़ेगी। जिसे देखते हुए जिले में अब पुलिस को विजुअल बनाने के लिए विजुअल पेट्रोलिंग की जा रही है, जिसके माध्यम से पुलिस अब लोगों को दिख रही है। अपराध और अपराधियों पर नकेल कसने के लिए अब पुलिस ने विजुअल पेट्रोलिंग शुरू की गई है। एसएसपी बालाजी राव ने जिले में पुलिस को विजुअल बनाने तथा लोगों का पुलिस के प्रति विश्वास बढ़ाने के लिए विजुअल पेट्रोलिंग करने आदेश दिया है, जिसके परिपालन में जिले के थाना प्रभारी अपने दल बल के साथ थाना क्षेत्रों में पैदल पेट्रोलिंग कर जनता के बीच जाकर समस्याओं एवं निराकरण के उपाय कर रहे हैं। इस दौरान जिले के सभी एसडीओपी भी अपने अनुविभाग में पैदल पेट्रोलिंग कर विजुअल पुलिसिंग कर रहे हैं। एसएसपी बालाजी राव ने बताया कि विजुअल पुलिसिंग करने का मकसद अपराधों पर नियंत्रण असामाजिक तत्वों पर कार्रवाई तथा जनता को पुलिस की मौजूदगी का एहसास दिलाना। साथ ही असामाजिक तत्वों पर पुलिस का भय उत्पन्न करना है। श्री राव ने बताया कि गृह मंत्री द्वारा प्रदेश के सभी जिले के एसपी की वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के दौरान विजुअल पुलिसिंग करने का निर्देश दिए थे।

मुख्य-मुख्य स्थानों पर दिख रही पुलिस
विजुअल पुलिसिंग के अंतर्गत जिले के थानों के थाना प्रभारी अपने समयानुसार अपने अपने क्षेत्रों में विजुअल पेट्रोलिंग कर रही है। इस दौरान पुलिस की टीम अपने अपने थाना क्षेत्रों के मुख्य-मुख्य स्थानों में कम से कम 10 से 15 मिनट तक खड़े होकर लोगों से भी मिलकर चर्चा कर रही है। पुलिस के ऐसा करने से अब लोगों में पुलिस के प्रति भी विश्वास बढ़ रहा है साथ ही पुलिस का सूचना तंत्र भी मजबूत हो रहा है।
होटल लॉज ढाबों की हो रही चेकिंग
जिले के सभी थाना के प्रभारी शहर में जिस समय में ज्यादा भीड़ भाड़ होती है। उस समय में विजुअल पेट्रोलिंग कर रही है, वहीं इस पेट्रोलिंग के साथ साथ पुलिस की टीम होटल ढाबों, लॉज की चेकिंग करने के साथ शहर में स्थित जेवर दुकानों पर भी अपनी नजर रख रही है। साथ ही पुलिस की टीम शहर के मुख्य मार्गो सहित सकरी गली में भी पंहुच कर विजुअल पेट्रोलिंग कर रही है ताकि लोगों के सामने पुलिस दिखाई देती रहे।

