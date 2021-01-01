पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:लोकतांत्रिक देश में मतदान ही जनता की ताकत, इसका महत्व समझें:जज

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले बीएलओ हुए सम्मानित

शहर के शासकीय एनईएस कॉलेज में सोमवार को 11वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश भीष्म प्रसाद पाण्डेय, अध्यक्षता कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे द्वारा की गई। विशिष्ट अतिथियों के रूप में एसपी बालाजी राव, अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश अब्दुल जाहिद कुरैशी एवं सुश्री सुनिता साहू तथा मुख्य न्यायायिक मजिस्ट्रेट कामिनी वर्मा, सीजीएम मनीष कुमार, प्राचार्य एनईएस काॅलेज विजय रक्षित, नए मतदाता सहित अन्य स्टाफ उपस्थित थे। राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए मुख्य अतिथि जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश भीष्म प्रसाद पाण्डेय ने कहा कि मतदान बहुमूल्य है। भारतीय संविधान द्वारा हमें मतदान करने का अधिकार दिया गया है। इसके महत्व को समझें एवं निर्वाचन में मताधिकार का अनिवार्य रूप से प्रयोग करें।

जिले में छह लाख 44 हजार मतदाता
कलेक्टर ने बताया कि जिले में विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण अभियान में 1 जनवरी तक मतदाताओं की संख्या 6 लाख 44 हजार 713 है। 3 लाख 18 हजार 666 पुरुष व 3 लाख 26 हजार 47 महिला मतदाता शामिल हैं। मतदाता सूची में 14006 नाम जोड़े गए जिसके अन्तर्गत 18 से 19 वर्ष के 7153 नए मतदाता शामिल है।

नए मतदाताओं का बैच लगाकर स्वागत
जिला स्तरीय 11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश भीष्म प्रसाद पाण्डेय द्वारा नए मतदाताओं का बैच लगाकर स्वागत किया गया एवं उन्हें रंगीन फोटोयुक्त परिचय पत्र प्रदाय किया गया। इस दौरान मुख्य अतिथि द्वारा नए मतदाताओं को मताधिकार का सही प्रयोग करने की शपथ भी दिलाई गई।

तीनों विधानसभा के एक-एक बीएलओ हुए सम्मानित कार्यक्रम में मतदाता सूची विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण के तहत के तीनों विधानसभाओं में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले वाले तीन बी.एल.ओ. को प्रशस्ति पत्र और पांच -पांच हजार रुपए के चेक का प्रमाण पत्र दिया गया। जिसके अंतर्गत जशपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र की बी.एल.ओ. विफनी बाई कुनकुरी विधानसभा क्षेत्र की हेमंत नायक, एवं पत्थलगांव विधानसभा क्षेत्र की शारदा सिदार सम्मिलित हैं। साथ ही स्वीप के तहत मतदाता जागरूकता अभियान के प्रचार-प्रसार में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले एनईएस महाविद्यालय के स्वीप के नोडल अधिकारी व सहायक प्राध्यापक डॉ. आनन्द राम पैंकरा को सात हजार रुपए का चेक दिया गया। कार्यक्रम में एनईएस काॅलेज के स्टाफ द्वारा छत्तीसगढ़ी में मतदान के महत्व के बारे में संुदर प्रस्तुती दी। अतिथियों को प्रतिक चिन्ह दिया गया।

