शहर में पानी सप्लाई ठप:दो मोटर के जलने से एक से हो रही पानी सप्लाई

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • 2 दिन से शहर में पानी के लिए भटके लोग, घरों में 5 मिनट से ज्यादा समय नहीं आ रहा पानी

लावा नदी में स्थित प्लांट के दो मोटर जलने से बीते छह दिनों से शहर लोगों के सामने पानी की समस्या पैदा हो गई है। शनिवार को लोगों को नलों से बूंद भर पानी भी नहीं मिल पाया। इससे पहले बुधवार को लोगों को सिर्फ 5 मिनट पानी नल से मिला था। नगरपालिका सीएमओ का कहना है कि एक मोटर से पानी फिल्टर प्लांट तक नहीं पहुंच पाया जिससे गुरुवार को सप्लाई नहीं हाे सकी। जल आवर्धन योजना में लावा नदी पर बने फिल्टर प्लांट के दो मोटर पंप एक माह से खराब हैं। लोड अधिक होने से अब तीसरा पंप भी कभी खराब हो सकता है। इससे शहर में पेयजल संकट पैदा होने की आशंका बढ़ गई है। इस पंप की तकनीकी खराबी को दूर कराने के लिए पीएचई विभाग पीएचई के कार्यपालन अभियंता वीके उरमलिया ने बताया कि नगरपालिका की ओर से पंप के सुधार या नए मोटर की स्थापना के लिए कोई प्रस्ताव नहीं आया है। न ही नगर पालिका से कोई तकनीकी जानकारी मांगी गई है। अगर नगरपालिका से किसी तरह की जानकारी या मदद मांगी जाती है तो यथा संभव मदद की जाएगी।

जिनके घर में बोर वे मोहल्ले में दूसरों की कर रहे हैं मदद
जिनके घरों में बोर लगे हैं वे अपने पड़ोसियों की मदद कर रहे हैं। बोर वाले घरों के सामने सुबह के वक्त बर्तनों की लाइन देखी जा रही है। आधे इलाके में यह नजारा देखने को मिल रहा है। पानी की समस्या शहर के सन्ना रोड, दरबारी टोली, विवेकानंद कालोनी, महापात्रे कालोनी, सरनाटोली, नवाटोली, करबला रोड, डीपाटोली, बनियाटोली, कॉलेज रोड, पुलिस लाइन आदि इलाकों में सबसे ज्यादा है। ज्यादा संख्या में प्रभावित होने से पानी की किल्लत दूर नहीं हो पा रही है।

शहर में हैंडपंप की कमी होने के कारण परेशान ज्यादा
शहर में हैंडपंपों की कमी इस वक्त लोगों को खल रही है। पालिका व पीएचई द्वारा हैंडपंप की खुदाई बेतरतीब की गई है। एक भी स्थान पर 3 से चार हैंडपंप खोद दिए गए हैं, जहां जरूरत नहीं वहां हैंडपंप हैं और जहां आबादी है वहां हैंडपंप नहीं हैं। वर्तमान में शहर के भीतर कुएं भी गिने-चुने बचे हैं। लोगों की निर्भरता तालाब व ढ़ोड़ियों में बढ़ गई है। शहर के लोगों की भीड़ पक्कीडांड़ी में देखी जा रही है।

गुमला और कुनकुरी से बनकर नहीं आई है मोटर
"मोटर जलने से शहर में पेयजल सप्लाई बाघित हुई है। मोटर रिपेयरिंग के लिए भेजा गया है। अबतक मोटर बनकर नहीं आया है। जैसे ही मोटर ठीक होकर आता है पानी सप्लाई फिर से नियमित हो जाएगी।''
-बसंत बुनकर, सीएमओ, नगर पालिका

