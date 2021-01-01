पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

11 में से 10 आइसोलेशन सेंटर बंद:पुरानी जिंदगी में लौट रहे हम: 3789 में 3715 मरीज अब तक हो चुके हैं स्वस्थ

जशपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वर्तमान में सिर्फ 27 कोरोना संक्रमित ही अस्पतालों में करा रहे इलाज

बीते 9 महीने से कोरोना महामारी के कारण जीवन मेें लगा उतार-चढ़ाव का दौर अब सामान्य हो रहा है। हम पुरानी जिंदगी की ओर लौट रहे हैं। जिले में अब तक 3 हजार 789 लोग कोरोना संक्रमण का शिकार हो चुके हैं। इसमें से 3 हजार 715 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। कोरोना मरीजों को इलाज के लिए ब्लॉकों में बनाए गए 11 आइसोलेशन सेंटर में से 10 सेंटर भी बंद कर दिए गए हैं। कोरोना के संक्रमण की रफ्तार भी अब कम हो चुकी है। कोरोनाकाल में जिन्होंने बेहतर काम किया ऐसे लोगों में से स्वास्थ्य विभाग के 39 लोगों को कोरोना वारियर्स के रूप में गणतंत्र दिवस के मुख्य समारोह में सम्मानित किया जा रहा है। कोरोना के संक्रमण की रफ्तार भी अब बेहद कम हो गई है। प्रतिदिन औसतन 10 से 15 मरीज मिल रहे हैं, जो पहले की तुलना में आधे से भी कम हैं। इनमें से भी अधिकांश लोग होम आइसोलेशन में रहकर ठीक हो रहे हैं। जब कोरोना का संक्रमण बढ़ा था, तो जिले में ब्लॉक स्तर पर 11 आइसोलेशन सेंटर खोले गए थे। सभी ब्लॉकों में आइसोलेशन सेंटर खुले थे और कुनकुरी, पत्थलगांव व बगीचा में दो-दो सेंटर खोले गए थे। मरीजों की घटती संख्या व एक भी मरीज नहीं होने की दशा में एक-एक कर सभी आइसोलेशन सेंटरों को बंद कर दिया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसरों की माने तो यदि लगातार केयर सेंटर खाली रहे तो जल्द ही इन्हें बंद कर दिया जाएगा और सिर्फ शहर के ईसीटीसी में कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज चलेगा। जिले भर के मरीज यहीं उपचार के लिए जाए जाएंगे।

1130 बेड थे, अब सिर्फ 27 बेड में मरीज
जब 11 आइसोलेशन सेंटर के साथ एक केयर सेंटर व एक ईसीटीसी खोला था तब कोरोना मरीजों के लिए कुल बेड की संख्या 1130 थी। एक स्थिति ऐसी भी आई थी, जब लगभग सभी आइसोलेशन सेंटरों में मरीज थे। शहर के कोविड अस्पताल में बेड कम पड़ने की स्थिति में केयर सेंटर में मरीजों को रखा जा रहा था, पर आज 150 बिस्तर केयर सेंटर व 100 बिस्तर कोविड हास्पिटल कुल 250 बेड में सिर्फ 27 बेड में मरीज हैं। वर्तमान में जिला मुख्यालय के ईसीटीसी में 22 मरीज, डोंड़काचौरा के लाइवलीहुड कॉलेज में संचालित कोविड सेंटर में 3 व कुनकुरी के आइसोलेशन सेंटर में सिर्फ दो मरीज बचे हैं।

पुलिस, सफाईकर्मी सहित 124 होंगे सम्मानित
कोरोना महामारी के इस दौर में जनसेवा की दिशा में बेहतर कार्य करने और अपनी जिम्मेदारी का कुशलतापूर्वक निर्वहन करने के लिए आज गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर 124 सरकारी कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। इस सूची में पुलिस कर्मी, स्वास्थ्य कर्मी, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, मितानित, विभिन्न विभागों के कर्मचारियों को शामिल किया गया है। सफाई कर्मियों ने भी कोरोना काल में बेहतर काम किया है इसलिए उन्हें भी आज सम्मानित किया जाना है।

दोहरी लड़ाई... जब कोरोना की शुरुआत थी कॉलोनी वाले कहते थे सर प्लीज रूम बदल लें: डॉ पुष्पेन्द्र
गणतंत्र दिवस के मुख्य समारोह में आज कोरोना वारियर्स के रूप में 39 स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मचारियों का सम्मान किया जाएगा। इनमें से सीएमएचओ कार्यालय में कार्यरत डॉ पुष्पेन्द्र सोनी एक हैं। डॉ पुष्पेन्द्र उस वक्त से कोरोना मरीजों की जांच, निगरानी में लगे हैं जब विदेश से जिले में पहुंचे लोगों के घर पहुंचकर उनकी कांटेक्ट हिस्ट्री ली जा रही थी। पुष्पेन्द्र सोनी ने बताया कि लगभग सभी कोरोना वारियर्स 4 से 5 महीने तक अपने परिवार से दूर रहकर लगातार काम कर रहे थे। वे स्वयं चार महीने तक लगातार परिवार से नहीं मिल पाए थे। शुरूआती दौर में जब लॉकडाउन था व जिले में कोरोना मरीज मिलने शुरू हुए थे तब लोगों में डर ज्यादा था। उस वक्त जब वह अपने किराए के मकान में जाते थे या ड्यूटी के निकलते थे तो मोहल्ले वासी कहते थे कि सर प्लीज आप छुट्‌टी ले लें या फिर हमारे मोहल्ले से कहीं दूसरी जगह दूसरा मकान किराए पर ले लें। परिवार वालों को भी चिंता थी। इस बीच जब तबियत बिगड़ी थी तब वे काफी चिंतित हो गए थे। राहत तब मिली जब कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser