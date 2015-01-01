पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाखों का सामान जलकर खाक:बेटी की शादी कराने गया तो दुकान में लगा दी आग

कोतबा11 मिनट पहले
  • 21 नवंबर को भी व्यवसायी की दुकान में लगा दी गई थी आग, दूसरी बार आगजनी

नगर के मुख्यमार्ग रायगढ़िया चौक पर स्थित विकास बुक डिपो में बीती रात आग लगने से लाखों का सामान जलकर खाक हो गया। चौकी प्रभारी सीपी त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि देर रात को सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस घटना स्थल पहुंचकर मामले की जानकारी ली है। पीड़ितों की शिकायत पर आगजनी का मामला कायम कर इसकी विवेचना की जा रही है।

जानकारी अनुसार विकास बुक डिपो के संचालक पूरन अग्रवाल दुकान व घर बंद कर पत्थलगांव में अपनी बेटी की शादी कराने पूरे परिवार के साथ गए हुए थे। शादी समारोह चल ही रह था कि उनके पड़ोसी मनीष अग्रवाल व राहगीर साहिल शर्मा ने फोन पर सूचना दी कि उनके दुकान से तेज आग की लपटें निकल रही है।

सूचना मिलते ही तत्काल पत्थलगांव से रवाना हो कर कोतबा आए। पुलिस व नागरिकों की मदद से 3 से 4 घंटाें की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका, लेकिन तब तक गोदाम दुकान के पूरे हिस्से पर आग फैल चुकी थी। उस मकान में प्लास्टिक से निर्मित सामान से भरा हुआ था।

प्लास्टिक के बने बोरे सहित अन्य सामग्री जलकर खाक हो गई है। साथ ही गोदाम में रखे आलमारी, पेटी, बाल्टियां, निवार के गठान, कॉपी-पुस्तकें, प्लास्टिक बोरे सहित लाखों का सामान जल गया। पीड़िता के मुताबिक घटना जानबूझकर की जा रही है। क्योंकि 21 नवंबर की रात भी उसी जगह पर आगजनी की घटना हुई थी। इसमें भारी नुकसान हुआ था।

व्यवसायी ने कहा कि दोबारा घटना होना हमारे समझ से परे है। पीड़ितों ने पुलिस की गश्त व नगर की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर सवाल खड़े किए है। मामले में पुलिस जांच के बाद ही घटनाक्रम स्पष्ट होने की बात कही जा रही।

