कार्रवाई:जब मन तब पहुंच रहे ऑफिस, 21 को नोटिस

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

मंगलवार को जिला कार्यालय जशपुर का कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे ने आकस्मिक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान जिला कार्यालय के विभिन्न विभागों में कार्यरत 21 कर्मचारियों को कार्यालायीन समय में अनुपस्थित रहने एवं उपस्थिति पंजी पर हस्ताक्षर नहीं करने के कारण नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया है। उन्होंने कर्मचारियों को कड़ी हिदायत देते हुए कहा कि कार्यालयीन समय 10.30 बजे अनिवार्य रूप से अपने कार्यालय में उपस्थित रहे और अपने दायित्व गंभीरता पूर्वक निर्वहन करें। कार्य में किसी भी तरह की लापरवाही नहीं चलेगी अन्यथा कार्रवाई होगी। अधिकारी-कर्मचारी मास्क लगाकर ही कार्यालय आए और सोशल डिस्टेंस का अनिवार्य रूप से पालन करें। उन्होंने खनिज शाखा, डीएमएफ, नगरनिवेश, खाद्य विभाग, क्रेडा विभाग, मछली पालन, आदिम जाति विभाग, रेशम विभाग, अंत्यावसायी, एकीकृत आदिवासी परियोजना कार्यालय का निरीक्षण किया।

