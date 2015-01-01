पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम ने किया ऑनलाइन लोकार्पण:65 गांवों को मिलाकर बनी सन्ना तहसील में काम शुरू

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • 18 पटवारी हल्कों के 80 हजार लोगों को मिलेगा नई तहसील का फायदा

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल बुधवार को प्रदेश 23 नई तहसीलों का गठन राज्य के 15 जिलों में जनसुविधा को ध्यान में रखते हुए किया गया है। इन तहसीलों में 11 नवंबर से विधिवत काम करना शुरू कर देंगी। मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल रायपुर स्थित अपने निवास कार्यालय से सुबह 11 बजे नई तहसीलों का वर्चुअल शुभारंभ किया। शुभारंभ कार्यक्रम में विधानसभा अध्यक्ष डॉ. चरणदास महंत, राजस्व मंत्री जयसिंह अग्रवाल सहित मंत्री और विधायक सहित जिले से विधायक विनय भगत, पूर्व जनपद पंचायत अध्यक्ष शशि कुमार भगत, कलेक्टर महादेव कावरे, अपर कलेक्टर आईएल ठाकुर, अजय गुप्ता, सूरज चौरसिया आदि उपस्थित थे। जशपुर जिले में नई तहसील सन्ना का गठन किया गया है। इसमें 18 पटवारी हल्के और 64 गांव शामिल होंगे। मुख्यमंत्री ने सन्ना के लिए शासकीय कार्यालय भवन निर्माण के लिए 71 लाख एवं 6.50 लाख रुपए वाहन के लिए स्वीकृति प्रदान की है। सन्ना के तहसील के बनने से क्षेत्र के 65 गांवों के लोगों को अपने काम से अब ज्यादा दूर नहीं जाना पड़ेगा। इन गांवों के लोग आसानी से अपनी नजदीक के तहसील में जाकर राजस्व संबंधी काम करा सकेंगे। जिससे लगभग 80 हजार लोगों को इसका फायदा मिलेगा।

फिलहाल पुराने भवन में ही ऑफिस का होगा संचालन
नई तहसील बुधवार से शुरू तो हो गई, पर इन तहसीलों के लिए अभी सरकार ने नए भवनों की व्यवस्था नहीं की है। सन्ना के तहसीलदार उदयराज सिंह बनाए गए है। नई तहसील के लिए अन्य कर्मचारियों पदस्थापना से लेकर स्टाफ और अन्य साधनों की व्यवस्था करनी पड़ेगी।

नई तहसील सन्ना में शामिल होंगे ये गांव
जशपुर में बनी नई तहसील सन्ना में पंडरापाट, एकम्बा, चम्पा, हर्राडीपा, कोदोपारा, नन्हेसर, कवई, महुआ, तोरा, डोभ, बहोरा, भादू, फूलझर, बेडेकोना, डूमरकोना, लरंगा, लोढेना, मैना, सुलेसा, बुर्जाडीह, चुरडीह, दनगरी, महनई, इचौली, रौनी, छिछिली शामिल होंगे।

किसानों को नहीं पड़ेगा भटकना
"सन्ना तहसील के अंतर्गत आने वाले गांव के लोगों को राजस्व रिकॉर्ड के लिए बगीचा का चक्कर लगाना पड़ता था। इससे उन्हें छुटकारा मिलेगा। ये रिकॉर्ड उन्हें तहसील में ही मिल जाएंगे।’’
-सूरज चौरसिया, अधिवत्ता जशपुर

