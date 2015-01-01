पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:48 दिन बाद होने वाली थी युवक की शादी, हादसे में मौत

जशपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • झारखंड सीमा पर रायडीह क्षेत्र में हुई घटना स्कार्पियो पेड़ से टकराई

छत्तीसगढ़-झारखंड की सीमा पर रायडीह थाना क्षेत्र के मिलमिली नदी स्थित करम ढलान के पास सोमवार की दोपहर दो बजे एक तेज रफ्तार स्कार्पियों पेड़ से टकरा गई। हादसे में 30 वर्षीय अरविंद एक्का की मौत हो गई। पेड़ से टक्कर के बाद वह ड्राइवर की सीट में बुरी तरह फंस गया, करीब दो घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद जेसीबी की सहायता से उसे बाहर निकाला गया, लेकिन तब तक उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी। इधर हादसे में स्कार्पियों में सवार अरविंद के अलावा उसके परिवार के चार लोग आशुतोष (25), बंटी (27) राजेन्द्र(27) व टिंकू (28) घायल हो गए। स्थानीय राहगीरों की मदद से चारों को इलाज के लिए रायडीह सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में इलाज के लिए भर्ती कराया गया, जहां उनका इलाज चल रहा है, वहीं परिजनों के मुताबिक चारों की स्थिति खतरे से बाहर है। अरविंद मूल रूप से झारखंड के चैनपुर प्रखंड के बेंदोरा गांव का निवासी था। वर्तमान में वह सपरिवार छत्तीसगढ के मनेंद्रगढ़ में रह रहा था। अरविंद का विवाह चैनपुर सिलफरी गांव की सुशीला एक्का से होने वाला था। शनिवार को अरविंद पूरे परिवार के साथ लोटापानी की रस्म अदायगी करने (लड़की देखने) सिलफरी गांव गए थे। देर रात तक लोटापानी की रस्म चलती रही। उसके बाद दूसरे दिन वह रविवार को बेंदोरा चला गया। रात में सभी लोग बेंदोरा स्थित पैतृक घर मे रुक गए। तीसरे दिन सोमवार को चैनपुर चर्च में लोटापानी की रस्म के बाद होने वाला वचनदात धार्मिक अनुष्ठान सुबह सात बजे किया गया। इस अनुष्ठान के दौरान अरविंद व उसके होने वाली मंगेतर सुशीला को सभी ने आशीर्वाद दिया। 28 दिसंबर को उसका विवाह तय हुआ था। इससे अरविंद भी काफी खुश था।

2 घंटे तक ड्राइवर सीट में फंसा रहा अरविंद
वचनदाता अनुष्ठान संपन्न होने के बाद अरविंद परिवार के चार सदस्यों के साथ स्कार्पियों में सवार होकर गुमला गया। गुमला पहुंचने के बाद वह परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों की लोटापानी से मनेंद्रगढ़ जाने की टिकट पड़ाव से कटवाई। उसके बाद वे बेंदोरा लौट रहे थे। तभी करम ढलान के पास स्कार्पियों सड़क की बायीं ओर अनियंत्रित होकर पेड़ से जा टकराई। पेड़ से टकराते ही परखच्चे उड़ गए और चालक अरविंद घायल अवस्था में सीट में फंस गया। चारो सदस्य घायल होने के बाद चीखने चिल्लाने लगे तो वहां से गुजरने वाले स्थानीय राहगीर उनकी मदद के लिए आगे आए।

