मजदूरों का फिर पलायन:लॉकडाउन में साइकिल से व पैदल लौटे थे, अब जहाज से जा रहे दूसरे प्रदेश

जैजैपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आठ महीने में बदल गई पलायन की तस्वीर

नेहरू देवांगन/ शशांक दुबे | दूसरे प्रदेश में काम करने गए ग्रामीण कोराेना काल में मजबूरी में गांव लौटे थे। अब कोरोना का कहर कम होते ही उनकी डिमांड बढ़ गई है। ऐसे में गांवों से बाहर काम करने जाने वाले की ग्रामीणों की संख्या हर दिन बढ़ती जा रही है। जो आठ माह पहले पैदल या साइकिल या फिर सरकार द्वारा चलाई गई ट्रेन या स्वयं की बस या अन्य गाड़ी किराया करके लौटे थे। वे अब एरोप्लेन से वापस काम करने जा रहे हैं। रविवार को ही जैजैपुर क्षेत्र के 15 मजदूर जम्मू तवी के लिए हवाई जहाज से रवाना हुए। मार्च में कोरोना की दस्तक के साथ ही दूसरे प्रदेशाें से जिले के मजदूरों की वापसी शुरू हुई थी। सरकार ने भी मजदूरों को लाने के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाई थी। सरकार ने क्वारेंटाइन करने व खाने पीने तथा व्यवस्था में बड़ी राशि खर्च की थी। अब मजदूर एक बार फिर से वापस उन्हीं स्थानों की ओर लौटने लगे हैं। जैजैपुर जनपद पंचायत में 78 पंचायत हैं तथा 103 गांव हैं। इस क्षेत्र के अधिकांश गांवों से मजदूर दूसरे प्रदेश काम करने के लिए जा रहे हैं। क्षेत्र के हरेठी खुर्द, देवरघटा, सलिहाभांठा,नगारीडीह, कारीभांवर, अचानकपुर, कैथा सहित आसपास के मजदूर पलायन कर रहे हैं।

6 हजार किराया देकर हवाई जहाज से गए
ग्राम हरेठीखुर्द से रविवार को करीब 15 मजदूर जम्मू तवी के लिए रवाना हुए। ये सभी मजदूर रायपुर से हवाई जहाज से रवाना हुए। पलायन करने वाले कृष्णा कुमार साहू, टिकेश्वर साहू, देशमुख साहू, साहिल साहू, लखेश्वर, दिलसाय दिगम्बर साहू, हरनारायण साहू परमेश्वर साहू, राजू साहू ने बताया कि इन दिनों परिवहन के साधन नहीं है, इसलिए वे लोग हवाई जहाज से रवाना हुए। इसके लिए प्रत्येक यात्री को 6-6 हजार रुपए किराया देना पड़ा है।

दूसरे प्रदेश में हो रही अधिक कमाई इसलिए जाने के लिए तैयार
पलायन करने वाले मजदूरों ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में काम तो मिल जाता है, लेकिन लंबे समय तक नहीं चलता साथ ही परदेस में जितनी दिहाड़ी मजदूरी मिलती है, उतनी राशि नहीं मिलती। इसके कारण मजबूरी में उन्हें दूसरे प्रदेश जाना पड़ता है। दूसरा कारण यह भी बताया जा रहा है कि गांव में रहने से रिश्तेदारी में काम आने पर काम छोड़कर जाना पड़ता है, इससे नुकसान होता है। इसलिए भी वे लोग बाहर जाते हैं।

ठेकेदार चोरी-छिपे रात में ही ले जा रहे मजदूरों को
सरपंचों ने नाम न छापने की शर्त पर बताया कि लेबर ठेकेदार लोग सक्रिय हो गए हैं। वे दिन में ग्रामीण से संपर्क कर उन्हें सेट करते हैं तथा एडवांस देते हैं। देर रात गांव के लोग सो जाते हैं तो वे बस या अन्य साधनों से आते हैं और मजदूरों को बैठाकर ले जाते हैं।

पंचायतों में सरपंच नहीं रख रहे पलायन पंजी
क्षेत्र से पलायन तो हो रहा है, लेकिन पलायन करने वालों की जानकारी नियमानुसार ग्राम पंचायत के पलायन पंजी में दर्ज होनी चाहिए, लेकिन नए सरपंचों को इसकी जानकारी ही नहीं है, इसलिए किसी भी पंचायत में पंजी का संधारण नहीं हो रहा है।

