आयोजन:मिरधाडांड़ काे 5-1 से हराकर लोधमा की टीम ने जीता फुटबॉल का टूर्नामेंट

कुनकुरी/केराडीहएक घंटा पहले
  • विजेता काे 21 हजार और उप विजेता टीम काे 11 हजार का नकद पुरस्कार

नव युवक समिति द्वारा हर साल की तरह केराडीह स्टेडियम में फुटबाल मैच का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें कुल 44 टीमें शामिल हुई थी। टूर्नामेंट का फाइनल मैच लोधमा टीम और मिरधाडांड़ बासनताला के बीच हुआ। जिसमें लोधमा टीम ने मिरधाडांड़ काे 5-1 से हजाकर खिताब अपने नाम किया। विजेता टीम काे 21 हजार और उप विजेता टीम काे 11 हजार रुपए नकद पुरस्कार के साथ कप दिया गया। फाइनल मैच के पहले हाफ में लोधमा टीम ने पहला गोल दागा गया। सेकंड हाफ में 4 गोल और किए गए। जवाब में मिरधाडांड़ ने 1 गोल कर गोल का अंतर कम किया। लोधमा टीम के तरफ से अदानी टीम के खिलाड़ी सम्मिलित हुए थे। दोनों ही टीम के खिलाडिय़ों ने उच्च स्तरीय खेल का प्रदर्शन किया। विजेता लोधमा टीम को प्रथम पुरस्कार 21 हजार रुपए नकद एवं आकर्षक कप व द्वितीय विजेता मिरधाडांड़ को 11 हजार रुपए नकद एवं आकर्षक कप प्रदान किया गया। मैच में रेफरी इमाम हसन अली थे। समापन समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि सेवानिवृत शिक्षक रामेश्वर मिश्रा ने कहा कि खेल लोगों को सद्भावना के ज्ञान के साथ-साथ अनुशासन में रहने की शिक्षा देता है। इस क्षेत्र में फुटबॉल का खेल लोगों के बीच में एक लोकप्रिय खेल है। जिसे लोग बड़े ही शौक से देखते हैं। इस दौरान विशिष्ट अतिथि पूर्व बीडीसी प्रकाश किस्पोट्टा, असलम आजाद, बीडीसी प्रदीप कुमार गुप्ता, जमील खान, केदारनाथ सन्यासी, जमीर इस्लाम जिन्ना थे। समारोह की अध्यक्षता पूर्व डीडीसी अनूप नारायण सिंह ने की।

