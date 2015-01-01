पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:छठ पूजा के लिए न तालाब के घाट साफ हुए और ना ही कोई व्यवस्था

कुनकुरी2 घंटे पहले
  • तोड़फोड़ के बाद बंद हुए मार्ग को मिट्टी भरकर नपं ने बनाई अस्थायी व्यवस्था

छठ पर्व के आयोजन के लिए नगर के प्रमुख जलाशय व छठ घाट कुनकुरी डेम में पूर्व में तोड़े मार्ग को दोबारा मिट्टी भरकर मुख्य घाट तक पहुंचने योग्य बनाया गया है। छठ घाट की सफाई अभी तक नगर पंचायत ने नहीं की है। जलाशय की घाट की सीढ़ियां अब भी कीचड़ और गंदगी से सराबोर है। जलाशय के प्रमुख मार्ग में पूर्व में हुई तोड़फोड़ के कारण छठ पर्व में व्रतियों को असुविधा होने की संभावना के बीच छठ घाट को जैसे तैसे व्रतियों के उपयोग के लायक बनाया जा रहा है। सूर्यदेव की आराधना के महापर्व छठ पर्व के आयोजन के लिए स्थानीय जलाशयों की सफाई का कुछ कार्य स्थानीय श्रद्धालुओं द्वारा कराया जा रहा है। सूर्यषष्ठी को अस्ताचलगामी भगवान सूर्य को एवं दूसरे दिन सप्तमी को उदित होते सूर्यदेव को अर्घ्य देने के लिए एवं दर्शन पूजा के लिए व्रतियों के साथ श्रद्धालु भारी संख्या में शामिल होते है। व्रतियों एवं श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधा के लिए स्थानीय जलाशय के घाटों एवं मार्गो की साफ सफाई के साथ रोशनी एवं सजावट आदि का व्यापक प्रबंध सवालों के घेरे में है। कोरोना संक्रमण के इस काल में स्पष्ट निर्देशो के अभाव में श्रद्धालु सार्वजनिक आयोजन को लेकर संशय में है।

नहाय खाय विधि के साथ आज से छठ व्रत होगा प्रारंभ
अंचल के साथ नगर में छठ पूजा महापर्व की तैयारियां व्रतियों के घर घर में पूर्ण होने के साथ गली गली में छठ माई के गीत गूंजने लगे है। भगवान भास्कर एवं छठी माई की आराधना के इस महापर्व का शुभारंभ व्रतियों द्वारा आज बुधवार को नहाय खाय की विधि के साथ किया जायेगा। इसमें व्रतियों द्वारा नहा धोकर पवित्र होकर चूल्हे में लकड़ी की आग पर लौकी की सब्जी, चना दाल, भात का प्रसाद बनाकर छठ माई को अर्पण कर प्रसाद के रूप में ग्रहण किया जाएगा। गुरुवार को व्रत के अन्तर्गत खरना की विधि सम्पन्न की जाएगी। शुक्रवार की शाम अस्ताचलगामी सूर्यदेव को तथा शनिवार की सुबह उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ छठ पर्व सम्पन्न होगा।

