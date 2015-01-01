पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

योजना:भालुओं से बचाव के लिए हर रेंज में खर्च होगा 1 लाख

रायगढ़32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भालुओं की सुरक्षा और उनसे होने वाली जनहानि रोकने शासन ने वन मंडल के प्रत्येक रेंज से एक-एक लाख रुपए का इस्टीमेंट मांगा है, लेकिन पैसे कम होने के कारण रेंज अफसर अब तक इस्टीमेट तैयार नहीं कर रहे हैं। उनके अनुसार इतनी राशि में भालुओं के लिए जंगल के भीतर न तो खाने की व्यवस्था की जा सकती है और न ही पानी की। वन मंडल व उप वन मंडल के अफसर इस बात से सहमत है, लेकिन यह निर्देश शासन के इसलिए उनकी मंशा अनुरूप काम करने को करने को कहा गया है। रायगढ़ वन मंडल में पांच रेंज है। इन सभी क्षेत्रों के जंगल में भालुओं पाए जाते हैं। सबसे ज्यादा भालू खरसिया और सारंगढ़ रेंज में है। यहां राज्य में सत्ता परिवर्तन के बाद से लेकर अबतक करीब 9 से ज्यादा घटनाएं हो चुकी है। भोजन और पानी की तलाश इन जंगलों से भालू अबादी वाले इलाकों में पहुंचते हैं और ग्रामीणों से सामने होने पर हमला भी करते हैं। बीते 10 माह में भालुओं द्वारा जनहानि की घटनाओं में एक की मौत भी हो चुकी है, इसके बावजूद सरकार वन्य जीवों के रहवास और पेयजल व्यवस्था को लेकर अबतक कोई विशेष योजना नहीं है।

अब तक रेंजों से नहीं आए एक भी प्रस्ताव
"प्रत्येक रेंज के लिए एक रुपए का प्रस्ताव मंगाया गया है, लेकिन अबतक प्रस्ताव तैयार नहीं हुए हैं। रेंज अफसर भी इतने कम पैसे में भालुओं की सुरक्षा और उनसे होने वाली जनहानि रोकने क्या काम कराए यही सोच रहे हैं। क्योंकि इतने में उन्हें जंगल के भीतर रोक पाना संभव नहीं है।''
-एआर बंजारे, प्रभारी डीएफओ रायगढ़

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें