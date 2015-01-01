पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:दूषित हवा वाले 122 शहरों में रायगढ़ नहीं

रायगढ़2 दिन पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ पर्यावरण संरक्षण मंडल द्वारा रायगढ़ जिले में केन्द्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड द्वारा तय तीन स्थलों पर मॉनिटरिंग की जा रही है। केन्द्रीय प्र्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने वर्ष 2018 में गिरती वायु गुणवत्ता वाले 102 शहरों का चयन कर बेहतर वायु गुणवत्ता के लिए एक कार्ययोजना नेशनल क्लीन एयर प्रोग्राम की घोषणा की, जिसमें वर्ष 2019 में 20 अन्य शहरों को शामिल किया है। नेशनल क्लीन एयर प्रोग्राम अंतर्गत छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य के भी 3 शहर रायपुर, भिलाई एवं कोरबा को गिरते वायु गुणवत्ता के आधार पर नॉन अटेनमेंट सिटी घोषित किया गया है। इसमें रायगढ़ जिले को बाहर रखा है। रायपुर, भिलाई, कोरबा से रायगढ़ की स्थिति बेहतर है

रायगढ़ का इंडेक्स 40 से 70 के बीच
भारत में केन्द्रीय वन पर्यावरण एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन मंत्रालय द्वारा वर्ष 2014 से नेशनल एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स की शुरुआत की गई नेशनल एयर क्वालिटी में 8 विभिन्न प्रकार के प्रदूषण तत्व प्रमुखत: PM10, PM2.5, NO2, SO2, CO, O3, NH3, Pb को सम्मिलित किया है। एयर क्वालिटी
इंडेक्स के वायु गुणवत्ता के आंकड़ों के आधार पर 6 प्रकार का वर्गीकरण किया गया है। जिले में वायु गुणवत्ता स्टेशन से प्राप्त आंकड़ों के आधार पर रायगढ़ की मासिक एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स औसतन 40-70 वार्षिक रूप में होता है।

वायु गुणवत्ता सुधार पर बनी कार्य योजना
कलेक्टर भीम सिंह की अध्यक्षता में 7 नवम्बर को अंतर विभागीय मीटिंग ली और एक जिला स्तरीय समिति का गठन किया गया। वायु गुणवत्ता में सुधार के लिए विभागों को काम बांटे। पीडब्ल्यूडी को रायगढ़ से पूंजीपथरा तक का मार्ग के मरम्मत कार्य करने व बीओटी मॉडल पर रिंग रोड के निर्माण के लिए प्रस्ताव तैयार करने, नगर निगम को नगरीय निकाय क्षेत्र में सड़कों के संधारण कार्य किए जाने निकाय क्षेत्र में सड़कों में धूल की नियमित सफाई करने व रायगढ़ शहर के अंतर्गत नगरीय ठोस अपशिष्ट, बायोमास प्लास्टिक, हॉर्टिकल्चर वेस्ट आदि को खुले में जलाने को प्रतिबंधित करने, शहर के अंदर निर्माण कार्य को ग्रीन नेट से ढक कर किए जाने, आरटीओ को 15 वर्ष से अधिक के वाहन शहर में प्रतिबंधित किए जाने, कच्ची सामग्री, तैयार उत्पाद के परिवहन करने वाले ट्रकों को तारपोलिन ढककर परिवहन करने व ओवरलोडिंग की जांच करने, ई-रिक्शा के पंजीयन को प्रोत्साहित करने हेतु प्रयास करने, खाद्य विभाग को शहर के अंतर्गत होटलों व ढाबों में क्लीन फ्यूल के उपयोग को प्रोत्साहित करने, पेट्रोल पम्प में अपमिश्रण की जांच करने, वन एवं पर्यावरण विभाग को खाली स्थान का चयन कर पौधरोपण करने, पर्यावरण विभाग को उद्योगों में स्थापित ईएसपी की जांच एवं रिपोर्ट तैयार करने के कलेक्टर ने निर्देश दिए थे।

