पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विकास कार्य:लाडूखाई जलाशय की सिंचाई क्षमता बढ़ाने 1.26 करोड़ मंजूर

रायगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मरम्मत और निर्माण के लिए भेजा था प्रस्ताव

बरमकेला तहसील अंतर्गत कालाखूंटा ग्राम पंचायत से सटे लाडूखाई जलाशय की सिंचाई क्षमता बढ़ाने एक करोड़ 26 लाख रुपए के प्रस्ताव को शासन ने मंजूरी दी है। जलाशय की कुल सिंचाई क्षमता खरीफ सीजन में 61 हेक्टेयर है, लेकिन जीर्णोद्धार और निर्माण कार्य के अभाव में बीते पांच सालों से सिंचाई क्षमता औसत से शून्य थी। जल संसाधन विभाग ने जलाशय के मरम्मत और जरूरी निर्माण कार्यों के लिए प्रस्ताव तैयार कर शासन को भेजा था। इसकी जांच के बाद शासन ने प्रशासकीय स्वीकृति दी गई है। सिंचाई क्षमता को बढ़ाने संबंधित कार्यों को राज्य सरकार प्राथमिकता दे रही है। यही वजह है कि बरमकेला तहसील के इस प्रस्ताव को शासन से हरी झंडी मिली है। जल संसाधन विभाग थोड़े समय में कार्य को लेकर टेंडर व इससे जुड़ी सभी शेष औपचारिकताएं पूरी कर काम शुरू करेगा। मनरेगा के तहत इनमें से प्रमुख 85 से ज्यादा नहरों की सफाई और छोटे मोटे मरम्मत कार्य भी थोड़े समय पहले कराया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें