पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना:1643 जांच में 140 पॉजिटिव, दो मौतें

रायगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सेंटरों में कम रहती है जांच कराने वालों की संख्या।
  • संक्रमण मिला तो लॉक होंगे, इसलिए छिपा रहे लक्षण

मंगलवार को जिले में 1643 लोगों की जांच में 140 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। 24 घंटे में दो लोगों की मौत भी हुई है। अगले हफ्ते दिवाली है, संक्रमित मिले तो 17 दिन आइसोलेट होना पड़ेगा, यह सोचकर सैंपल देने कम लोग पहुंच रहे हैं। वहीं डॉक्टरों का कहना है,लक्षण के बावजूद जांच नहीं कराना या संक्रमण छिपाना न केवल व्यक्ति बल्कि उसके परिजन और दूसरों को खतरे में डाल सकता है। जांच कम होने के कारण संक्रमित भी कम मिल रहे हैं। जिले में अब तक 14 हजार 523 मरीज मिल चुके हैं। इनमें एक्टिव 1849 मरीज सक्रिय हैं। जिले में अभी ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई वाले 72 बेड खाली हैं जबकि आईसीयू सिर्फ 4 हैं। 714 आइसोलेशन बेड हैं। पिछले 4 दिनों में 31 अक्टूबर को 2092 लोगों की जांच में सबसे ज्यादा 414 लोग पॉजिटिव आए थे। इसके बाद 1 नवंबर को 940 लोगों ने सैंपल दिए, जिसमें 157 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। 2 नवंबर को 1863 लोगों ने सैंपल दिए और 169 संक्रमित मिले। मंगलवार को सिसरिंगा निवासी 55 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की मौत अपेक्स हॉस्पिटल में हो गई है। दीनदयाल कॉलोनी निवासी 80 वर्षीय एक व्यक्ति की मौत एमसीएच हॉस्पिटल में हुई। मरीज को शुगर और बीपी अन्य बीमारियों से पीडि़त थे। कलेक्टर भीम सिंह के निर्देश के बाद सैंपलिंग सेंटरों में लोगों को छांव में बैठने की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। इसमें पंजरी प्लांट स्थित सैंपलिंग सेंटर नेट लगा करके चारों तरफ से कवर किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें