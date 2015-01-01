पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

19 से पढ़ाई शुरू:मेडिकल कॉलेज में 15 दिन क्लास व 15 दिन हॉस्पिटल में करेंगे ड्यूटी

रायगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डाॅक्टर्स के साथ टेक्नीशियन की कमी, कोविड सेंटरों को बंद करने की मांग

मेडिकल कॉलेज में पांच महीने देरी से 19 दिसंबर से क्लास लगना शुरू हो जाएगी। इसमें स्टूडेंट‌्स को प्रैक्टिकल के साथ थ्योरी की पढ़ाई कराई जाएगी। डॉक्टर्स को कॉलेज में पढ़ाई करने के साथ-साथ एमसीएच, कोविड सेंटर और मेकाहारा में भी ड्यूटी करनी होगी। मेडिकल कॉलेज के हर विभाग में वर्तमान में 15 फीसदी डॉक्टर्स कम है। ऐसे में इलाज के साथ पढ़ाई कराना डॉक्टरों के लिए चुनौती से कम नहीं होगा। परेशानियों के मद्देनजर कॉलेज के डॉक्टर्स ने डीन को पत्र लिखकर जहां कोरोना संक्रमित कम है, उन कोविड सेंटरों को बंद करने की भी मांग की है। प्रैक्टिकल पढ़ाई और कोविड सैंपलिंग के लिए टेक्नीशियन की जरूरत है। कॉलेज प्रबंधन अभी इसकी व्यवस्था नहीं कर पाया है। इस कमी को देखते हुए 11 टेक्नीशियन को स्वास्थ्य विभाग से लिया गया है, ऐसे में स्टूडेंट्स को पढ़ाने के लिए टेक्नीशियन की कमी हो गई है। ऐसे में पहले साल के स्टूडेंट्स की क्लास फरवरी से शुरू कराने के निर्देश मेडिकल कमीशन ने दिए हैं।

दो बार कोविड जांच में रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने के बाद कॉलेज जा पाएंगे छात्र
डीन ने डॉक्टर्स की बैठक ले करके सुबह के समय में पहले स्टूडेंट्स को पढ़ाने और बाद में हॉस्पिटल में ड्यूटी करने के लिए कहा है। स्टूडेंट्स की पढ़ाई में छह महीने देरी हुई है। पहले स्टूडेंट्स को एक घंटे पढ़ाई करानी होती थी, लेकिन अब 3 घंटे पढ़ाई करानी होगी। स्टूडेंट्स की आरटीपीसीआर जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने के बाद ही मेडिकल कॉलेज एंट्री देने और यहां आने के बाद तीन दिनों तक आइसोलेशन में रखने के बाद फिर सैंपल देना होगा। रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने पर स्टूडेंट्स क्लास ज्वाइन कर सकेंगे।

तीन सेंटरों में लगी है डॉक्टर्स की ड्यूटी
वर्तमान में शहर में तीन कोविड सेंटर में संक्रमितों का इलाज हो रहा है। इसमें भी मेडिकल हॉस्पिटल के डॉक्टर्स को ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। डॉक्टर्स की भी कमी है इसे देखते हुए क्लिनिकल ओपीडी में छह से सात विभागों में मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रबंधन ने डॉक्टर्स की डिमांड की है, लेकिन उसमें एमडी मेडिसिन में एक डॉक्टर और एनेस्थेसिया डिपार्टमेंट में एक डॉक्टर मिल पाए है, बाकी विभागों डॉक्टर्स की कमी है। इसकी वजह से मेकाहारा में ऑपरेशन प्रभावित हुआ है।

डॉक्टरों का बढ़ेगा बोझ
"नेशनल मेडिकल कमीशन और यूजीसी की गाइडलाइन आने के बाद पढ़ाई शुरू कराई जानी है। इसमें डॉक्टर्स का बोझ बढ़ेगा, क्योंकि अभी हमें कोविड हॉस्पिटल, मेकाहारा चलाने के साथ पढ़ाई करानी है। अभी हॉस्पिटलों में मरीजों की संख्या कम हुई है, लेकिन गंभीर मरीज अभी भी आ रहे है। इसे देखते हुए हॉस्पिटल में अलर्ट रहना जरूरी है। अभी एक-दो विभागों में स्पेशलाइज्ड डॉक्टर्स मिले है, सब कुछ देखकर अभी काम करना होगा।''
-डॉ. पीएम लूका, डीन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें