पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

15 हजार पार कोरोना:174 पॉजिटिव मिले, एक की मौत, 12 हजार 776 लोग उबर चुके हैं कोविड से

रायगढ़एक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गुरुवार को जिले में 174 कोविड पॉजिटिव मिले हैं वहीं एक संक्रमित की मौत हुई है। 1764 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए थे। अब जिले में 15 हजार मरीज हो गए हैं। जिले में पहला मरीज 18 मई को मिला था जिसके बाद संक्रमण खतरा लगातार बढ़ता गया और अब जिले में लगातार मरीज बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। कुल 15 हजार 6 कोरोना संक्रमितों में होम आइसोलेशन और हॉस्पिटल से 12 हजार 776 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। जिले में 706 बेड खाली हैं और ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई वाले 65 बेड खाली हैं। 614 लोग अभी हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार गुरुवार को रायगढ़ शहर में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज मिले हैं, धरमजयगढ़, सारंगढ़, बरमकेला, खरसिया में भी संक्रमण की रफ्तार तेज है। कोरोना से बुधवार की देर रात को एमसीएच हॉस्पिटल में सिंघनपुर निवासी 65 वर्षीय एक महिला की मौत हो गई है। जिले में संक्रमण की दर अब भी 12 प्रतिशत तक है। जांच कम होने से मरीज कम मिलते हैं। बचाव के लिए मास्क, डिस्टेंसिंग और हाथ धोने जैसे दूसरे एहतियात का पालन करते रहें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन की ट्रम्प से अपील- गुस्सा थूकिए, हम विरोधी हो सकते हैं, दुश्मन नहीं; डेमोक्रेट्स को 4 राज्यों में विजयी बढ़त - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें