राजनीति:7 में से हट सकते हैं 2, इसलिए रुका शपथ ग्रहण

रायगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • 17 सितंबर को आठ में 7 एल्डरमेन का हुआ था मनोनयन, नियमों के मुताबिक अमान्य हो चुका है आदेश

एल्डरमैन की नियुक्ति को दो महीने बीत चुके हैं। अब तक ना तो आठवें पार्षद का नाम सामने आया और ना ही पार्षदों ने शपथ ली है। नियमत: मनोनीत पार्षदों के पद स्वत: ही रिक्त हो चुके हैं। दोनों ही मामलों में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं के अंदरुनी कलह की बात सामने आ रही है। कांग्रेस के जिले के दिग्गज नेता चुने गए दो लोगों के विरोध में हैं। माना जा रहा है कि इन दो लोगों का पत्ता कट सकता है।
17 सितंबर को राज्य शासन ने प्रदेश के 45 नगरीय निकायों में मनोनीत पार्षदों की नियुक्ति की। रायगढ़ नगर निगम के लिए 7 पार्षदों का मनोनयन हुआ। घोषणा के बाद मरवाही चुनाव और कोरोना को कारण बता लगातार शपथ समारोह टाला गया। कुछ दिनों बाद अफसरों ने राज्य स्तर पर रोक लगाए जाने की बात कही। जिन 7 लोगों का मनोनयन हुआ है उसके कुछ नाम को लेकर लोगों ने आपत्ति जताई।
प्रदेश के दूसरे निकायों में शपथ लेने के बाद काम भी चालू- आदेश जारी होने के बाद ही कुछ दिनों के भीतर प्रदेश के अधिकतर निकायों में पद्भार ग्रहण कर लिए गए। कोरबा नगर निगम में आदेश निकलने के कुछ ही दिनों बाद जिला पंचायत में सभी मनोनीत पार्षदों की नियुक्तियां कर दी गई थी। यहां राजस्व मंत्री जयसिंह अग्रवाल ने ही सभी को शपथ दिलाई थी। इसी तरह बाकी निकायों में भी हो गई।

एक नहीं बल्कि तीन सीट पर खींचतान
सूत्रों के अनुसार आठवें एल्डरमैन की नियुक्ति के लिए निगम में शामिल लैलूंगा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से कार्यकर्ता जोर लगा रहे हैं। उन्हें तवज्जो नहीं मिलने से ये लोग विधायक के माध्यम से जोर लगा रहे हैं। सूत्रों के मुताबिक चुने गए दो लोगों के नाम पर आपत्ति है। इनमें एक युवा कांग्रेसी मीडिया प्रभारी रहा है वहीं एल्डरमैन बनाया गया दूसरा नेता पार्टी में सक्रिय नहीं रहा। विधायक समेत दूसरे दमदार नेताओं की जानकारी के बिना ही इसके नाम की घोषणा हो गई।

यह है नियम नगर पालिक निगम 1956 के अधिनियम की धारा 19 के तहत मनोनीत पार्षदों की नियुक्ति होती है। इसी तरह इसी अधिनियम में धारा 17 ख के अनुसार मनोनीत पार्षद 30 दिनों के भीतर शपथ लेते हैं। 30 दिनों के भीतर शपथ नहीं लेने पर अपने-आप पद रिक्त हो जाएंगे। हालांकि राज्य शासन इस पर अपने स्तर पर निर्णय भी ले सकती है।

काम शुरू नहीं होने से शहर पर यह है असर
मनोनीत पार्षदों को भी शहर विकास के कार्यों के लिए सालाना फंड दिया जाता है। शहर के किसी वार्ड विकास में कोई पार्षद अपना योगदान कर सकता था। लेकिन मनोनीत होने के बाद भी शपथ ग्रहण नहीं होने से ये न तो कोई कार्य करा पा रहे हैं और ना ही बैठकों में सुझाव तक दे पा रहे हैं। एल्डरमेन किसी वार्ड से संबंधित नहीं होता है इसलिए शहर विकास के बारे में नया आइडिया दे सकता है।

